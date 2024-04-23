LSU gymnastics won’t lose head coach Jay Clark after he was pursued by Georgia

LSU gymnastics will keep head coach Jay Clark and his assistants after Georgia reportedly tried to pry him away from the university following the national championship win, according to NOLA.com.

Jay Clark and his assistants Garrett Griffeth, Courtney McCool Griffeth and Ashleigh Gnat will receive new contracts and raises, according to the report.

The Athens Banner-Hearld reported that Clark and his staff were at the top of the Bulldogs’ list of coaching candidates after they fired head coach Courtney Kupets Carter on Friday after seven seasons of service.

Clark graduated from Georgia and coached at the school from 2010-12. He joined LSU coach D-D Breaux’s staff after the 2012 season and became the Tigers’ head coach after her retirement in 2021.

Clark has helped establish LSU gymnastics as one of the best teams in the country and led the Tigers to their first ever NCAA championship this season. It was the second year in a row that he led them to the NCAA championship meet. LSU also claimed its first SEC championship since 2019 this season.