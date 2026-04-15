LSU Gymnastics Voice Says Tigers “One Of The Favorites To Bring Home The Gold” On Tiger Rag Radio

April 15, 2026 Tiger Rag News Services Featured, Gymnastics, More LSU Sports 0
Jay Clark, LSU gymnastics coach
LSU gymnastics coach Jay Clark's Tigers begin national semifinals action on Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas, at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2. (Tiger Rag photo by Jonathan Mailhes).

Tiger Rag News Services

The No. 3 ranked LSU gymnastics team has an excellent chance of dethroning defending 2025 national champion Oklahoma for the national championship at the NCAA Championships beginning with the semifinals on Thursday (3:30 p.m., ESPN2) in Fort Worth, Texas. The final will be on Saturday (3 p.m., ABC).

“You can’t bet on college gymnastics, but if I could, I’d say I’d be betting good money on the LSU Tigers to do very well in Fort Worth,” the public address voice of LSU Gymnastics Mike Smith said on Tiger Rag Radio on Tuesday night. “They are hitting a stride right now that was just incredibly impressive.”

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LSU is 23-5-1 and going after its second national title in three years.

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“When you size it all up, I think they’ve got to be considered one of the top favorites (with Florida) to bring home the gold,” Smith said.

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