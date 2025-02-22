LSU Gymnastics Secures Road Victory at Kentucky with Kailin Chio Leading the Way

LSU gymnastics marked the return of 27-time All-American Haleigh Bryant in Friday’s all-around showdown, setting the stage for a thrilling night of competition. However, it was freshman dynamo Kailin Chio who emerged as the star, capturing her fourth consecutive all-around title and tying for first on both vault and uneven bars. Chio’s standout performance propelled the No. 3 Tigers past No. 9 Kentucky by a narrow margin, 197.200 to 197.075.

The victory was crucial for LSU, pushing their National Qualifying Score above a previous season-low of 196.600 and keeping the team (8-2, 5-1 Southeastern Conference) on track for their first SEC regular-season championship since 2018.

LSU will return to Baton Rouge next Friday for a matchup against George Washington in the Podium Challenge at the Raising Cane’s River Center, with the action beginning at 6:30 p.m. Home meets against Georgia on March 7 and Auburn on March 14 are also on the schedule.

The meet opened on uneven bars with Bryant, returning after an elbow injury sustained during the Gymnastics 101 exhibition in December, posting a solid 9.85. Chio, Ashley Cowan, and Lexi Zeiss each earned 9.875, tying with Kentucky’s Delaynee Rodriguez. After the first rotation, LSU led 49.325 to 49.175.

On vault, the Tigers, ranked No. 1 nationally entering the event, encountered challenges and finished with a score of 49.200. Despite contributions of 9.725 from KJ Johnson and Amari Drayton, Chio closed strong with a 9.925 and Bryant added a 9.90, helping Chio tie for first on vault with UK’s Isabella Magnelli. At the halfway point, LSU led 98.525 to 98.325.

During the third rotation on floor, LSU matched Kentucky’s 49.325 on beam, maintaining a slim two-tenth lead going into the final rotation. Although Aleah Finnegan received a one-tenth deduction for stepping out of bounds, scoring a 9.775, Bryant secured the team’s advantage with a crucial 9.90, keeping LSU ahead at 147.850 to 147.650.

Kentucky closed the meet strong with a 49.425 on floor, highlighted by a 9.95 from Creslyn Brose, but LSU’s effort on beam—Chio’s 9.925 and Finnegan’s final 9.90—sealed their hard-fought road win.