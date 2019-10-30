LSU gymnastics releases 2022 schedule

LSU gymnastics head coach Jay Clark announced the squad’s 2022 schedule, which features six meets inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The schedule has nine teams that qualified for NCAA postseason competition and two teams that advanced to the NCAA championship finals in 2021.

“This is a really exciting schedule and especially intriguing home schedule from start to finish,” Clark said. “After only getting a couple thousand last year in the PMAC last year I know our fans are chomping at the bit to get back in and pack the place out. The environment in our home arena is unmatched, and I know our team is excited to see it at capacity again.”

The Tigers open the season at home against West Virginia on Jan. 7. LSU will also host SEC rivals Arkansas, Auburn, Alabama and Kentucky in Baton Rouge. The team will travel to face Missouri, Georgia, Florida and Texas Woman’s.

One of the most anticipated meets of the season will come on March 11 when Utah travels to Baton Rouge. The 2022 meet is part of a home and home agreement with the Tigers traveling to Salt Lake City in 2023.

The Tigers will compete for their fourth SEC championship in five seasons on March 19 at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala. LSU will also compete for its 32nd berth in NCAA regional championships March 31-April 2 at either Illinois, NC State, Auburn or Washington.

NCAA championships will take place April 15-16 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The date for Gym 101, which traditionally takes place in December, along with meet times and television info will be announced later this fall.

The 2022 season ticket request list is available at www.LSUTIX.net The list is free to join and fans on the list will receive first opportunity to purchase season tickets for the 2022 season before tickets go on sale to the public.

2022 Gymnastics Schedule]

(Home dates in bold)

GYM 101 – TBD

January 7 vs. West Virginia

January 14 at Missouri

January 21 vs. Arkansas

January 28 at Georgia

February 4 vs. Auburn

February 11 at Florida

February 18 vs. Alabama

February 25 at Texas Woman’s

March 4 vs. Kentucky

March 11 vs. Utah

March 19 SEC Championships at Birmingham, Ala.

March 31-April 2 NCAA Regionals

(Illinois, NC State, Auburn, Washington)

April 15-16 NCAA Championships at Fort Worth, Texas