LSU gymnastics recruit retires from elite competition and misses Olympics due to injury

One of LSU gymnastics’ top incoming recruits will miss out on this year’s U.S. Olympic team because of a shoulder injury.

Zoe Miller announced Sunday that she is retiring from elite gymnastics to focus on recovering from her injury and her upcoming college career at LSU. She suffered the injury just days before she was slated to compete at the Winter Cup 2024.

“In February, just before Winter Cup, I injured my shoulder,” Miller said in her post. “Despite therapy and rest, it hasn’t healed as quickly as I’d hoped. As I am 100% prioritizing my full recovery to be ready for college, this now means my elite career ends here.

Miller is a member of LSU’s top-ranked recruiting class that features two four-stars and two five-stars. She’s joined by Kailin Chio, Kaliya Lincoln and Lexi Zeiss in the incoming freshman class.

She won gold medals in the team and uneven bars at the 2023 Pan American Games and was also a part of Team USA when it won a gold medal at the 2023 Pan American Championships.

“It’s hard to accept, but focusing on college preparations has been exciting and motivating,” Miller said in the post, “The countless memories I’ve made during my time as an elite athlete will forever hold a special place in my heart. From the invaluable lessons in discipline to the closet bonds of friendship, and the unforgettable moments that have shaped me, I am eternally grateful. Though this year so far is not what I envisioned, I’m determined to embrace the start of a new journey.”