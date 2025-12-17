LSU Gymnastics Ranked No. 2 In Preseason Poll

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

The LSU Gymnastics team is set to open the 2026 season ranked No. 2 by the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association.

LSU tallied 1,859 points and five first-place votes in the preseason coaches poll, marking the second straight year that the Tigers will begin the season ranked No. 2 and third straight season at No. 3 or higher.

Defending national champion Oklahoma topped this year’s poll, marking their eighth time slated at No. 1, totaling 1,960 points and 39 first place votes. Florida, UCLA and Utah round out this year’s top five, while every SEC team earned a spot in the top 12.

LSU coach Jay Clark’s team is coming off back-to-back SEC Championships and a SEC regular season title in 2025 as he enters his sixth year coaching the Tigers.

The Tigers will face one of the toughest schedules in the country, highlighted by multiple matchups against preseason top 15 opponents.

The 2026 season opens with a marquee quad meet on Saturday, January 10, in the third-annual Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad in West Valley City, Utah, with No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 UCLA and No. 5 Utah.

LSU’s schedule features five home meets, including the home opener against No. 9 Kentucky on January 23 and SEC showdowns against No. 11 Auburn, No. 8 Alabama and No. 10 Arkansas. The Tigers will travel to face No. 7 Missouri on January 30 and the Sooners on the road on February 20 and a date at No. 3 Florida on March 8.

2026 WCGA Preseason Poll

1. Oklahoma (1960 points) (39 first place votes)

2. LSU (1859 points) (5 first place votes)

3. Florida (1804 points) (4 first place votes)

4. UCLA (1784 points) (4 first place votes)

5. Utah (1751 points) (1 first place votes)

6. Michigan State (1638 points)

7. Missouri (1589 points) (2 first place votes)

8. Alabama (1518 points)

9. Kentucky (1434 points)

10. Arkansas (1433 points)

11. Auburn (1367 points)

12. Georgia (1332 points)

13. Stanford (1256 points)

14. Michigan (1200 points)

15. Minnesota (1199 points)

16. Denver (1132 points)

17. Oregon State (1004 points)

18. Arizona (990 points)

19. Clemson (985 points)

20. California (880 points)

21. Ohio State (871 points)

22. Iowa (779 points)

23. North Carolina State (739 points)

24. North Carolina (634 points)

25. Arizona State (627 points)

26. Penn State (627 points)

27. Nebraska (598 points)

28. Maryland (567 points)

29. Southern Utah (532 points)

30. BYU (443 points)

31. Illinois (429 points)

32. Boise State (354 points)

33. Utah State (248 points)

34. Washington (240 points)

35. West Virginia (145 points)

36. Rutgers (131 points)