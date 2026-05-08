LSU Gymnastics: Penn State’s Skyelar Kerico Transfers To Tigers

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

Top all-around gymnast Skyelar Kerico of the University of Pennsylvania has transferred to LSU for her senior season.

Kerico established herself as one of the top all-around gymnasts in the Ivy League and Gymnastics East Conference (GEC) as a two-time GEC Gymnast of the Year, a five-time individual GEC Champion, and a first team All-GEC and All-Ivy member performer.

“LSU is a place where the coaches, staff, and gymnasts are family, all working towards a goal bigger than ourselves,” Kerico said of LSU. “The people of Baton Rouge instantly won me over with their hometown warmth and unmatched energy. It will only be one year, but a lifetime of memories!”

A native of Toms River, New Jersey, Kerico helped lead Penn to multiple conference championships during her career. She was named the 2025 GEC Gymnast of the Year and qualified individually to NCAA Regionals in the all-around this past season, becoming Penn’s first NCAA Regional all-around qualifier since 2013.

Kerico owns program records at Penn in both vault (9.925) and all-around (39.450). Her career highs include a 9.950 on bars, 9.925 on beam, 9.925 on vault and 9.900 on floor.

Kerico earned first team All-GEC honors in every event and in the all-around while collecting first team All-Ivy on vault, bars and all-around. She captured GEC titles on vault, bars and all-around, becoming the first Quaker since 2001 to win three individual conference titles in one season. And she won Ivy Classic titles on bars and all-around, also making her the first Penn gymnast to repeat as an individual Ivy Classic champion (all-around) and win multiple Ivy Classic titles since 2012.

Kerico was known for her consistency across all four events at Penn, appearing in 14 meets and competing in the all-around in 12 of those in 2025. She also earned Academic All-Ivy honors and was named Philly-SIDA Academic All-Area Performer of the Year in 2025.

The Tigers are coming off a 2026 season that culminated with a NCAA national runner-up finish to Oklahoma.