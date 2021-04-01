LSU gymnastics opens action in NCAA Salt Lake Regional Friday night

The LSU gymnastics team, the No. 3 overall seed, begins NCAA postseason competition in the second round of the Salt Lake City Regional at 8 p.m. CT Friday at the Maverik Center.

The Tigers will face off against No. 14 Kentucky, No. 22 Utah State and No. 34 Arizona in session II. If the squad finishes in the top two on Friday it will advance to the regional final and compete against the top two finishers of session I, which features No. 6 Utah, No. 11 Arizona State, No. 17 Boise State and No. 21 Utah State. The top two teams in the regional final will advance to NCAA Championships in Fort Worth, Texas, April 16-17.

“This is obviously a really important weekend for the team,” head coach Jay Clark said. “We want to finish top two and advance because our stated final goal is still in front of us. We have had some of our best intrasquads and practices over the last two weeks. I know they are locked in and ready to show their full potential”

Every session of the meet will be streamed on ESPN3 through WatchESPN.com and the app. Olympians Bart Conner and Kathy Johnson Clarke will have the call of the regional. Live results will also be available at LSUstats.com.

Since the first year the NCAA sanctioned gymnastics in 1982, LSU has advanced to the NCAA regional 38 out of 39 years. This season marks the 36th straight year LSU will compete in a regional. In the previous 37 NCAA regional appearances, LSU has placed first 13 times, second 14 times, third nine times and seventh one time.

Prior to NCAA regionals, LSU advanced to AIAW Regionals every year from the program’s inception in 1975 to the final year in 1981. The Tigers won six AIAW Regional championships during the seven-year span.