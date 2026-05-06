LSU Gymnastics Nabs Minnesota’s Jordyn Lyden Via Long Distance Transfer Portal

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

Jordyn Lyden, whose performances on beam, floor and bars helped Minnesota to its first appearance in the NCAA finals, has transferred to LSU and will be a senior next season.

Minnesota’s Jordyn Lyden has announced she’s transferring to LSU! #NCAAgym pic.twitter.com/jjZ75wnPx7 — Gymnastics Now (@Gymnastics_Now) May 5, 2026

“I’m beyond excited and grateful to announce that I’ll be finishing my career at LSU,” Lyden said on social media.

She joins a team that just finished runner-up to national champion Oklahoma, which lost to LSU in the pursuit of Lyden.

Jordyn Lyden helped lead Minnesota to its first NCAA finals in 2026 Minnesota photo

“This opportunity means everything to me,” Lyden continued. “And I truly couldn’t be more excited for what’s ahead. You made this place (LSU) feel like home, even though I’m farther from home than I’ve ever been.”

Lyden is from Stillwater, Minnesota, in the Minneapolis area, which is 1,194 miles from Baton Rouge.

She scored a 9.9125 in the beam and the floor in the NCAA finals after a 9.9375 on the floor in the semifinals.

Lyden is LSU coach Jay Clarke second transfer. Georgia’s Ariel Posen signed with LSU last month.