LSU Gymnastics Media Availability (March 25, 2024) | Kiya Johnson, Konnor McClain & Jay Clark

The Tigers earned their fifth SEC title in program history on Saturday, March 23rd and were selected as the No. 2 overall seed heading into NCAA postseason competition!
Related Articles
Bryant, Shchennikova win top SEC weekly gymnastics honors
If it’s Tuesday, it must mean Haleigh Bryant is winning an SEC weekly gymnastic award. The Tigers’ freshman gymnast won her fourth conference honor in as many meets when she was named SEC Freshman of […]
LSU gymnastics garners signees Coen, Drayton
The LSU gymnastics program added a pair of signees coach Jay Clark announced Wednesday. Kylie Coen and Amari Drayton are two Texas natives who bring strong gymnastics to this year’s signing class. “This class has […]
Mistakes doom second-ranked LSU gymnasts in a loss at No. 6 Alabama
For the first time this season, the No. 2 ranked LSU gymnastics team fell behind early and couldn’t rally late in a 197.725-197.325 loss at No. 6 Alabama Friday. It was the Tigers’ (4-2 overall, […]
Be the first to comment