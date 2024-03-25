LSU Gymnastics Media Availability (March 25, 2024) | Kiya Johnson, Konnor McClain & Jay Clark

March 25, 2024 Tiger Rag News Services Gymnastics 0
LSU's Kiya Johnson
LSU's gymnast Kiya Johnson vs Alabama. PHOTO by Jonathan Mailhes

The Tigers earned their fifth SEC title in program history on Saturday, March 23rd and were selected as the No. 2 overall seed heading into NCAA postseason competition!

