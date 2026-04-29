LSU Gymnastics Lands Commitment From Georgia Transfer Ariel Posen

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

The “Reboot to the Boot” has begun.

LSU gymnastics head coach Jay Clark has been aggressive in the transfer portal over the past few years, and he’s now landed his second portal commitment for the 2027 season.

Former Georgia GymDogs gymnast Ariel Posen announced on social media that she has committed to the Tigers after taking a visit to Baton Rouge last weekend. She chose LSU over Clemson, who was also in the mix.

Posen has not competed in three years. She medically retired prior to the 2023 season due to multiple knee injuries that sidelined her repeatedly. The former GymDog will have one final year of eligibility.

Posen underwent three different leg surgeries from 2020-23. When she needed a complete ACL revision, she decided to step away from the sport she grew up loving.

That is, until she decided her story wasn’t finished.

Posen entered the transfer portal on April 6 and announced her return to gymnastics after three years.

“Stepping away gave me a perspective I didn’t have before,” Posen wrote on her Instagram. “It reminded me why I started, what I love about this sport, and who I am at my core. I’m a happier and healthier version of me and in a completely different place now. I’m ready.”

Now, Posen heads to Baton Rouge to join one of the nation’s elite programs. She will have plenty to catch up on but will be in strong hands with Clark leading the way. She’ll also be supported by one of the top coaching staffs in the country, alongside assistants Haleigh Bryant and Courtney Griffeth and Garrett Griffeth.

The Manalapan, New Jersey, native, arrived in Athens as a five-star recruit, according to College Gym News. She was a 10-time state champion and eight-time regional champion. She placed seventh on beam at the 2019 U.S. Championships and qualified for Elite. She also competed at the Junior Olympics, where she was a National Level 10 floor champion and finished second on vault in 2018.

The Tigers lose just three routines from last season’s lineup with the departures of seniors Ashley Cowan (bars), Emily Innes (floor) and Courtney Blackson (vault/bars). Posen has the potential to help fill those gaps with her all-around experience, particularly on floor and vault, her strongest events.

Sources told Tiger Rag that Posen is expected to officially sign this week.

Posen joins Pennsylvania’s Skyelar Kerico as the second addition to LSU’s 2026 transfer portal class.