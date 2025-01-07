LSU Gymnastics: Haleigh Bryant Return to Action Anticipated

After facing an elbow injury in the grueling December preseason, LSU’s star gymnast Haleigh Bryant is set to make her highly anticipated comeback. Head coach Jay Clark has excitingly announced that she could return as early as this upcoming weekend.

All eyes are on Bryant as she prepares to debut her 2025 season on the balance beam later this week. With a scintillating performance last season, establishing herself as one of college gymnastics greatest ever, expectations were sky-high for the Cornelius, NC native. However, a nagging elbow injury sustained during the team’s first match against Iowa State forced her to sit out. Bryant could be in the lineup once again as LSU gears up to face No. 6 Cal, No. 4 Utah, and No. 1 Oklahoma in the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad in Oklahoma City.

LSU coach Jay Clark shared some promising news about Bryant’s progress: “We’ve made considerable strides. If things continue to go well this week – which they did yesterday – she should be available for at least the balance beam.” This hints at her potential return to competition and provides a ray of hope for her teammates and fans alike.

The last time Bryant hit the mat was at LSU’s Gymnastics 101 exhibition where she wowed the crowd, but unfortunately suffered a UCL injury during the vault event. When asked about her readiness for other events besides the balance beam, Clark said: “I’m not sure if she can do more than that this week, but our doctors have given us good news. Just spoke with Micki Collins moments ago; her strength looks great. We’re moving in the right direction, and if she continues to progress, she’ll be ready for that event.”

This news comes as nothing short of fantastic for fans and teammates alike. Entering her final season with the team, Haleigh Bryant has become a beloved figure across the nation, thanks to her consistent performances in almost every event. The 2024 NCAA All-Around Champion, the 2024 SEC Gymnast of the Year, and the 2024 SEC Champion in both vault and all-around, one may wonder what more she has left to prove. But with a recent national championship win under her belt and being ranked second nationally by RoadToNationals, Coach Clark has his team poised for success once again, with Bryant aiming for a consecutive title.

January 3 2025 during NCAA Gymnastics 101 action at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge LA Michael Bacigalupi

Also this week, Bryant’s teammate Olivia Dunne opened up about her emotional decision to return for one last season at LSU, which began with an impressive showing against Iowa State. Dunne shared her excitement at a press conference on Monday: “The best way I can describe it is sheer joy. Returning to LSU was the best decision I’ve ever made.” She made her debut on the balance beam as a Tiger, scoring a remarkable 9.825 while her boyfriend – former LSU star and current Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes – rooted from the stands. She followed it up with a stellar 9.875 on the floor, tying for sixth-best in the opening weekend alongside teammates Chase Brock and Amari Drayton. Coach Clark also mentioned that Dunne is prepared to excel on uneven bars if needed.

But above all else, it’s the bond with her teammates that has made this final year so special for Dunne. Just 22 years old, she boasts an impressive 13.7 million followers across social media – the most of any college athlete. With an NIL valuation of $4.2 million, she ranks fifth among all college athletes and leads among female athletes.