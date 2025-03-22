LSU Gymnastics Featured In Session II of 2025 SEC Championships Tonight

The No. 2 LSU Gymnastics team will compete in the second session of the 2025 SEC Gymnastics Championships at Legacy Arena on Friday, March 22 at 7 p.m. CT on SEC Network.
Coach Jay Clark said, “This meet will be tight. We’ve got the top three teams plus the No. 7 team in the country in the same meet. It’s going to come down to mindset.”
The SEC Championships consist of a one-day, two-session format between the top eight teams in the conference. LSU owns an NQS of 198.005 entering this weekend.
The evening session features the top four seeds, including No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 2 LSU, No. 3 Florida, and No. 4 Missouri. LSU will start the meet on bars and rotate to beam and floor before finishing on vault.
The meet will be broadcast nationally on SEC Network.
Be the first to comment