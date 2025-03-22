LSU Gymnastics Featured In Session II of 2025 SEC Championships Tonight

The No. 2 LSU Gymnastics team will compete in the second session of the 2025 SEC Gymnastics Championships at Legacy Arena on Friday, March 22 at 7 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Coach Jay Clark said, “This meet will be tight. We’ve got the top three teams plus the No. 7 team in the country in the same meet. It’s going to come down to mindset.”

The SEC Championships consist of a one-day, two-session format between the top eight teams in the conference. LSU owns an NQS of 198.005 entering this weekend.

The evening session features the top four seeds, including No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 2 LSU, No. 3 Florida, and No. 4 Missouri. LSU will start the meet on bars and rotate to beam and floor before finishing on vault.

The meet will be broadcast nationally on SEC Network.