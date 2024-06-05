LSU gymnastics coach Jay Clark provides an update on Konnor McClain’s injury

LSU gymnastics coach Jay Clark gave an update on gymnast Konnor McClain’s recovery from an Achilles tendon injury she suffered in May.

McClain suffered the injury during a pre-Olympic meet while she was going through her warmup for her floor routine. She was injured May 18 and underwent surgery on May 21, according to Clark. The injury ended her hopes of making the 2024 Paris Olympics.

According to The Advocate’s Scott Rabalais, Clark said McClain should be able to compete in two events with LSU to start the 2025 season if her rehab goes to plan.

“The surgery went well,” Clark said. “If the rehab goes the way we think she could be ready on bars and beam to start the season and we’ll see how the rest goes. It takes six months to be released to begin high-impact stuff again.”

She’ll take longer to get back to competing in floor and vault because of the demand those events place on the lower body. Beam was one of McClain’s best events at LSU last season. She won the SEC beam title and scored the highest score of any individual on beam at the NCAA finals.

She put together a strong season on bars as well though. Of her eight individual titles, six were on beam and two were on bars. One of her three perfect tens last season also came on bars.