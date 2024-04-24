LSU gymnastics coach Jay Clark goes into in-depth detail: thoughts and feelings about winning the NCAA Title

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast for April 24, 2024 hosted by Jake McMains with LSU Gymnastics coach Jay Clark, Advocate sports columnist Scott Rabalais, Jeff Palermo and Todd Horne of Tiger Rag Radio. LSU coach Jay Clark goes into in-depth detail: thoughts and feelings about winning the NCAA Title Clark relives pivotal moments and what he was thinking when as the Tigers “got there,” finishing their climb and winning the first National Championship in program history. Clark also talks about his text message to the team 48 hours before when national arch-rival, No. 1-ranked Oklahoma did the unthinkable and faltered in the semifinal group 2 action. Clark’s main concern was the team’s psyche in the aftermath of the Sooner’s unexpected demise and not to buy into the fan, family and friend sentiments that basically intimated Oklahoma’s downfall meant the path was cleared for LSU. In the span of a few minutes, Clark said LSU from the hunter to the hunted, and that concerned him. Clark also talks about what happened on Sunday as the University of Georgia had contacted him and his staff in an attempt to lure them to Georgia with a massive pay day. Todd and Jeff then talk with longtime Advocate columnist Scott Rabalais, who has covered LSU Gymnastics for decades and his thoughts, plus what he and Brian Kelly discussed at the Zurich Invitational in New Orleans on Tuesday.