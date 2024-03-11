LSU Gymnastics Back Up to No. 2 Nationally following ‘Best Meet of Season’ at Podium Challenge

LSU’s Podium Challenge saw LSU gymnastics star Haleigh Bryant continue to set new high marks for the Tigers.

Bryant took home all five titles at the meet and set a new school record with her 39.925 in the all-around. Her score was the second-best all-around score in SEC history and all-time fourth best in NCAA history. She is the top scoring gymnast in the country.

Bryant recorded back-to-back perfect 10’s on vault and bars and ended the night with a 9.95 on beam and a 9.975 on floor. Her perfect score on vault was the ninth of her career. She now has a perfect score on every event this season to record a season slam in 2024. She’s only the 10th gymnast in NCAA history to achieve the feat.

Bryant now is tied for second in LSU history with most career titles on vault and all-around. She has 83 titles in her career with 29 on vault, 13 on bars, six on beam, nine on floor and 26 in the all-around.

The win also saw LSU set a new program-high roach score with a 198.425. It was LSU’s second highest score of the season. The team marked their highest program NQS with a new school record 198.125. The team’s performance on the night achieved the first time LSU has surpassed the 198+ mark.

The Tigers also set a new program floor NQS after scoring a 49.675 in the meet to improve their NQS to 49.695, the highest floor NQS in LSU and NCAA history.

“The thing that most pleases me about tonight is the completeness of the performance. This was our best performance this year regardless of score from top to bottom and the best we’ve seen all year long through all four events,” LSU head coach Jay Clark said. “The team was loose, they were relaxed, and they handled business right. They didn’t let the score get to them and they didn’t let any distractions get to them.”

The win helped move the Tigers climb back into the No. 2 spot in the national polls. They have now ranked in the top-five nationally for all 10 weeks of competition this season. LSU is also in the top-five in every event for the fourth consecutive week.

LSU wraps up the season in the PMAC on March 15 against North Carolina before heading to the SEC Championships on March 23.