LSU Gymnastics Assistant Strength Coach Suffers Jet Ski Accident

The LSU Nation is offering prayers for the recovery of LSU Gymnastics and Beach Volleyball assistant strength and conditioning coach Katie Guillory of Lafayette.

Guillory suffered a lower left leg injury in a Jet Ski accident on the Fourth of July on Friday, and doctors amputated her lower left leg just below the knee on Saturday after they could not restore blood flow.

“Please keep her in your prayers,” Katie’s mother Cindy Guillory said on Facebook on Saturday. “Katie’s surgery went smooth, as the doctor predicted. She is resting comfortable now. Thanks for all the concerns, well wishes and prayers.”

Drop her a note of encouragement at:



Katie Guillory

Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach

LSU Athletics Administration Building

Baton Rouge, LA. 70803 — Rob Oviatt (@RobOviatt1) July 8, 2025

Katie played outfield for LSU’s softball team from 2009-13 out of Carencro High. She has been at LSU as a strength and conditioning coach since 2022 after previously coaching at Illinois and Liberty.

“Unbelievable support,” she said in praise of the well wishing she has received in an Instagram story.