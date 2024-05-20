LSU gymnast Konnor McClain suffers torn Achilles, will miss Paris Olympics

LSU gymnast Konnor McClain took a brutal fall at the US Core Hydration Gymnastics Classics on Saturday and left the competition in a wheelchair.

McClain injured her Achilles tendon and underwent an MRI on Sunday. USA Gymnastics confirmed to The Athletic that McClain tore her Achilles.

She was at the meet as an Olympic hopeful trying to make the cut for the 2024 U.S. Olympic team along with incoming Tigers Kaliya Lincoln and Lexi Zeiss.

Before her injury, McClain finished third on balance beam with a 14.200 behind only Suni Lee and Simone Biles. She then headed to floor and suffered the injury during warmups before her routine.

McClain was an important part of LSU’s first ever national championship win. She scored a 9.9625 in the NCAA final to help the Tigers claim the championship and set a school record on beam. It was the highest individual score in the NCAA final.