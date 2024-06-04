LSU gymnast Kiya Johnson is ending her gymnastics career with a championship

LSU gymnast announced on Tuesday that career with LSU gymnastics has ended.

The fifth-year LSU gymnast post to social media that the national championship meet in 2024 would be her last as a Tiger and she will not be returning for the 2025 season. She leaves LSU as a two-time SEC champion on the floor and a key contributed on the Tigers’ first ever national championship winning squad.

“I’ve loved every single second of being an LSU gymnast,” Johnson said in a video posted to LSU gymnastics’ X account. ““It’s just been everything I’ve ever dreamed of, getting to compete and wear purple and gold every Friday.”

She returned to LSU last season after tearing her Achilles tendon in January 2023. She is the first LSU player to decide not to return this offseason after Haleigh Bryant, Sierra Ballard, Alyona Schennikova and Chase Brock all announced their returns. Olivia Dunne and Elena Arenas have yet to make announcements on their futures.