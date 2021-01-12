LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant wins SEC Freshman of the Week

LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week after her debut performance against Arkansas, the league office announced Tuesday.

Bryant scored a 9.90 on vault, 9.85 on bars and 9.975 on floor to help lead the Tigers to a 1-0 start in 2021. The Cornelius, North Carolina, native earned the top spot on vault in her first meet and also finished second on floor behind teammate Kiya Johnson.

Her score of 9.975 was the highest by a freshman in an opening meet in school history and the best by any freshman in the country this season. Bryant became the eighth gymnast in LSU history to score a 9.975 or higher as a freshman.

Bryant and the Tigers return to the floor to take on No. 6 Arkansas at 7:30 p.m. CT Friday in Fayetteville. The meet will be televised on SEC Network.