LSU ‘Groundhogs’ Lose 5th Straight, 81-62, At Georgia – 6 More Weeks Of This?

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

The Groundhog Day season continued for LSU on Wednesday night as the Tigers lost their fifth straight game, 81-62, at Georgia.

The game looked strikingly similar to LSU’s 89-58 to Texas on Saturday as the Tigers were close at the half at 31-25 before going into a hole on that night, which was Groundhog Day eve. The Groundhog saw his shadow in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, which means six more weeks of winter.

And there are about that many weeks left for LSU (12-10, 1-8 Southeastern Conference) in its winter-of-discontent season.

LSU HAS THAT BROOK TROUT LOOK

“We’ll have to get back and regroup,” LSU coach Matt McMahon said. Again.

Georgia (16-7, 4-6 SEC) was a blizzard on the backboards, outrebounding the Tigers, 47-26.

LSU started surprisingly fast, hitting 5 of 6 from 3-point range for openers and led 24-22 with 9:33 to go on a Mike Williams III three-pointer. The Tigers’ first 27 points all came from beyond the arc. They didn’t get a two pointer until Williams hit a layup with two minutes to go to cut Georgia’s lead to 35-29. LSU trailed 37-31 at the half, but Georgia quickly put the game out of reach in the second half as Texas did on Saturday.

LSU hit 9 of its first 15 from 3-point range before finishing the half 9 of 22 and 12 of 33 for the game.

“Hitting 36 percent from the 3 is good enough to win,” McMahon said. “Hitting 36 percent from the field (21 of 58) is not.”

Guard Jordan Sears led LSU with 11 points, but he was just 4 of 13 from the field and 3 of 10 from 3-point range. Guard Cam Carter scored 10 with six assists and was 2 of 5 from beyond the arc. Forward Daimion Collins scored 10 with six rebounds. Guard Curtis Givens III hit 3 of 9 from 3-point range and finished with nine points.

LSU hosts No. 25 Ole Miss (17-6, 6-4 SEC) on Saturday (7:30 p.m., SEC Network). The Rebels beat No. 14 Kentucky, 98-84, on Tuesday. Ole Miss beat LSU, 77-65, on Jan. 11 in Oxford, Miss.

“We played very well in the first half in the first game against Ole Miss (which led 28-26 at the half),” McMahon said.

Sound familiar?

When will LSU wake up from its Groundhog Season for another win?