LSU Great Tyrann “Honey Badger” Mathieu Is An SEC Football Legend

LSU defensive back/return specialist Tyrann Mathieu, one of the most versatile Tiger players in history who had one of the greatest seasons ever at LSU in 2011, was named to the SEC Football Legends class of 2025 that will be honored at the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta on December 6.

Mathieu also earned one of the greatest nicknames in college football history – the Honey Badger.

He returned to Louisiana to cap off a spectacular NFL career with the New Orleans Saints.

The class includes 16 former stars who excelled on the gridiron and helped write the rich history of the sport at their respective institutions. This year’s class includes a Heisman Trophy winner, national champions, All-Americans, All-SEC selections, Academic All-Americans and NFL standouts. The group represents teams that won SEC championships, claimed Super Bowl titles and are represented in state, school and college football Halls of Fame.

The class will be honored at the 2025 SEC Football “Weekend of Champions” December 5-6 in Atlanta, Ga., highlighted by the annual SEC Legends Celebration presented by T-Mobile on Friday, December 5 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. The group will also be recognized prior to the SEC Football Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Below is a listing and biographies of the 2025 SEC Football Legends:

Alabama – C.J. Mosley, Linebacker, 2010-13

C.J. Mosley was one of the most decorated linebackers in Alabama history, playing in 51 games from 2010 to 2013 and helping lead the Crimson Tide to national championships in 2011 and 2012. A three-year starter, he earned consensus All-America honors in 2012 and was a unanimous All-American in 2013. That same year, Mosley won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker and was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year. He ranks third all-time in tackles at Alabama with 319. Selected 17th overall by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2014 NFL Draft, Mosley played 10 seasons in the NFL, including with the New York Jets, earning five Pro Bowl selections, multiple All-Pro honors, and a spot on the NFL All-Rookie Team. Off the field, Mosley earned a public health degree from Alabama and now co-leads Legacy Trust Sports Group, mentoring athletes and supporting their professional development.

Arkansas – Kenoy Kennedy, Safety, 1996-99



Kenoy Kennedy was a standout safety for the Arkansas Razorbacks from 1996 to 1999, known for his physical style and leadership. Over four years, he totaled 287 tackles and led the team in tackles in both 1998 (95) and 1999 (98), also leading in pass breakups with 10 in 1999. Kennedy earned second-team All-SEC honors in 1998, and first-team All-SEC and third-team All-America honors in 1999. His impact was recognized by his inclusion on the Razorbacks’ All-Decade Team for the 1990s and his 2014 induction into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Honor. Kennedy was drafted 45th overall by the Denver Broncos in the 2000 NFL Draft. He played eight NFL seasons, five with the Broncos and three with the Detroit Lions, compiling 536 tackles and 10 interceptions. His toughness and consistency made him a reliable defender at both the college and professional levels.

Auburn – Cam Newton, Quarterback, 2010

Cam Newton is one of the most decorated players in Auburn and Southeastern Conference history. In 2010, Newton led Auburn to a perfect 14-0 record, winning both the SEC and BCS National Championships. A native of College Park, Georgia, he became the third Auburn player to win the Heisman Trophy and also won the Walter Camp, Maxwell, Manning, and Davey O’Brien awards. The Associated Press National Player of the Year, Newton threw for 2,854 yards and 30 touchdowns while rushing for 1,473 yards and 20 touchdowns, plus a receiving touchdown. He was the first SEC player to pass for over 2,000 yards and rush for more than 1,000 yards in a single season. Newton played 11 NFL seasons, earning Rookie of the Year in 2011 and MVP in 2015, leading the Carolina Panthers to Super Bowl 50. Newton became the fourth player in Auburn history to have his number retired on October 11, 2025.

Florida – Brandon Spikes, Linebacker, 2006-09

Brandon Spikes, a Shelby, North Carolina native, is a standout figure in SEC history, known for his grit, leadership, and commitment to growth. As a dominant linebacker at the University of Florida, he led the Gators to two National Championships (2006, 2008) and earned three First-Team All-American and All-SEC honors. In 47 games (39 starts), he tallied 307 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, and a school-record four pick-sixes. A finalist for the Butkus, Bednarik, and Nagurski Awards, Spikes anchored one of the SEC’s most feared defenses. Drafted by the New England Patriots in 2010, he played six NFL seasons with the Patriots and Bills, amassing 349 tackles, six forced fumbles, and 20 tackles for loss. After retiring, he returned to UF to complete his undergraduate degree and is now pursuing an MBA at the Warrington College of Business. As Director of Player Development for GatorMade, he mentors student-athletes in leadership, purpose, and professional success.

Georgia – Randy Johnson, Offensive Guard, 1973-75

Randy Johnson, a native of Rome, Georgia, was a standout offensive lineman at the University of Georgia in the mid-1970s. A three-year starter, he earned consensus All-American honors in 1975 and was twice named First Team All-SEC. That year, he also won the Jacobs Blocking Award and was recognized as SEC Lineman of the Year. Known for his power and technique, Johnson was praised by coach Vince Dooley called him the most naturally gifted blocker he ever coached. Johnson captained the Bulldogs to a 9-3 season and a 1976 Cotton Bowl appearance. Drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 1976, he played three seasons in the NFL. After completing his degree in Health and Physical Education in 1984, he dedicated 30 years to teaching and coaching before his retirement. Johnson was inducted into Georgia’s Circle of Honor in 2021 and is also a member of the Floyd County Hall of Fame.

Kentucky – Jacob Tamme, Tight End, 2004-07

Jacob Tamme was a standout tight end at the University of Kentucky, earning All-America as a senior and All-SEC as a junior and senior. He finished his college career with 133 receptions, 1,417 yards, and 11 touchdowns—ranking first in UK history and second in SEC history for catches by a tight end. Tamme helped lead Kentucky to wins over Clemson, Florida State, and No. 1 LSU. He was recognized for his leadership with the Bobby Bowden Award and named UK’s Most Inspirational Player. A top student, he was an Academic All-American and SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Tamme played nine NFL seasons (2008–2016), appearing in the Super Bowl with the Colts, Broncos, and Falcons. Off the field, he co-founded the “Swings for Soldiers Classic,” supporting injured veterans, runs Tamme Valley Farm, and works in wealth management. He also serves on the Board of Governors for Champions Blue, the new management model for UK Athletics.

LSU – Tyrann Mathieu, Cornerback, 2010-11

Tyrann Mathieu made a huge impact in just two years at LSU, becoming one of college football’s most dynamic defensive players. As a sophomore in 2011, he was a unanimous first-team All-American, won the Bednarik Award as the nation’s top defensive player, and was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year. He finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting—a rare feat for a defensive back—and was MVP of the SEC Championship Game after returning a punt for a touchdown. Known for his playmaking ability, Mathieu forced a school-record 11 career fumbles and scored four defensive touchdowns. He also excelled as a punt returner and led LSU to multiple big wins, including a win at Alabama in a Game of the Century and an SEC title. Mathieu played 12 NFL seasons, drafted in the third round by Arizona in 2013. He appeared in 180 games with 171 starts, winning a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019. A three-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler, Mathieu retired after his final season in 2024 with the Saints with 838 tackles and 36 interceptions.

Ole Miss – William “Bill” Smith, Punter, 1983-86

William “Bill” Smith was one of the most dominant punters in college football history. A native of Little Rock, Arkansas, Smith starred at Ole Miss, where he earned All-America honors in 1985 and 1986, and was named to the All-SEC team for three consecutive years from 1984 to 1986. Known for his booming leg, Smith averaged an impressive 44.3 yards on 254 career punts. He set an NCAA record with a 50-yard punt in 32 consecutive games and remains No. 2 in SEC history for career 50-yard punts (86) and games averaging 40 or more yards (36). His 92-yard punt and 84.5-yard single-game average against Southern Miss in 1984 still stand as SEC records. Smith capped his college career with appearances in the Senior Bowl and the Blue-Gray Game. Though he didn’t make a lasting mark in the NFL, he was later honored with a spot in the Ole Miss Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.

Mississippi State – Gabe Jackson, Offensive Guard, 2009-13

Gabe Jackson is one of the most accomplished offensive linemen in Mississippi State history. A four-year starter at left guard from 2010 to 2013, Jackson started all 52 games of his college career—demonstrating both durability and dominance. Widely regarded as the top guard prospect for the 2014 NFL Draft, he earned first-team All-America honors from Bleacher Report and second-team selections from Walter Camp, USA Today, and Athlon Sports. Jackson was twice named first-team All-SEC and, as a senior, anchored an offensive line that powered a record-setting MSU offense. That season, he did not allow a single sack and earned the C Spire Conerly Trophy, awarded to Mississippi’s top collegiate player—a rare honor for an offensive lineman. Selected in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders, Jackson enjoyed a 10-year NFL career, starting 132 of 136 games. Known for his consistency, he never allowed more than five sacks in a season and played for the Raiders, Seahawks, and Panthers.

Missouri – Mitch Morse, Offensive Lineman, 2010-14

Mitch Morse established himself as one of the most versatile and consistent offensive linemen in University of Missouri history. After redshirting in 2010, the Austin, Texas, native appeared in all 13 games in 2011, earning First-Team Academic All-Big 12 honors. From 2012 to 2014, Morse displayed rare versatility, starting at center, right tackle, and left tackle as Mizzou made back-to-back SEC Championship Game appearances. His senior season at left tackle earned him All-SEC honors, capping a college career that also included three SEC Academic Honor Roll selections and recognition on the SEC Community Service Team. Known for both his intelligence and leadership, Morse was a pillar of Missouri’s offensive line and academic community. Morse was selected in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs and went on to start all 143 games of his 10-year career. He earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2022 with the Buffalo Bills and finished his career in 2024 with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Oklahoma – Lucious Selmon, Nose Guard, 1970-73

Lucious Selmon, the eldest of the iconic Selmon brothers, left an enduring legacy at the University of Oklahoma. From 1971 to 1973, he was a cornerstone of a dominant Sooner defense, helping lead OU to an outstanding 32-2-1 record. A two-time first-team All-Big Eight selection, Selmon earned unanimous All-America honors in 1973 and was named the Big Eight Defensive Player of the Year. That season, he also finished seventh in Heisman Trophy voting—a rare feat for a defensive lineman. With 255 tackles and 31 tackles for loss, he finished tied for first all-time among OU defensive linemen in both categories. Selmon played a key role in back-to-back Big Eight titles and Sugar Bowl wins, and later gave back to the program as an assistant coach for 19 seasons. He was drafted by the New England Patriots in 1974 and later coached with the Jacksonville Jaguars from 1995–2002, contributing to multiple playoff runs.

South Carolina – Connor Shaw, Quarterback, 2010-13

Connor Shaw, the winningest quarterback in South Carolina history, left an enduring legacy during his career from 2010 to 2013. A native of Flowery Branch, Georgia, Shaw posted a remarkable 27-5 record as a starter, including a perfect 17-0 mark at Williams-Brice Stadium. He ranks in the top 10 in eight major career categories at USC, including first in touchdowns responsible for and second in passing touchdowns. Known for his accuracy and toughness, Shaw delivered some of the program’s most iconic performances—such as completing 20 straight passes in a 2012 win over Missouri and leading a dramatic comeback against #5 Missouri in 2013 despite injury. In his final game, the Capital One Bowl, he accounted for five touchdowns and earned MVP honors. Shaw’s NFL career, which included time with the Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears, was shortened by injury. He later returned to South Carolina in key staff roles and now works as a consultant, remaining closely connected to his alma mater.

Tennessee – Kevin Burnett, Linebacker, 2000-04

Kevin Burnett was a standout linebacker and inspirational leader at the University of Tennessee from 2000–04. A two-time team captain, he helped guide the Volunteers to back-to-back 10-win seasons, including the 2004 SEC Eastern Division title and a dominant 38-7 Cotton Bowl win over Texas A&M. That season, he earned first-team All-American and All-SEC honors, finishing with 120 tackles and ranking third in the SEC in tackles per game. Burnett also shined in 2003, earning second-team All-SEC and leading Tennessee to the Peach Bowl after key wins over Florida and Alabama. He concluded his college career with 274 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and eight sacks, and was a semifinalist for both the Butkus and Bednarik Awards. Off the field, Burnett was a three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll member and earned both undergraduate and master’s degrees.

Texas – Derrick Johnson, Linebacker, 2001-04

Derrick Johnson is one of the most decorated defensive players in University of Texas history. From 2001 to 2004, he helped lead the Longhorns to four straight double-digit win seasons, three top-six national finishes, and victories in the Holiday, Cotton, and Rose Bowls. A two-time consensus All-American and three-time All-Big 12 first-teamer, Johnson earned the 2004 Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Butkus Award as the nation’s top defensive player and linebacker, respectively. He finished his career with 458 tackles (No. 3 in school history), 65 tackles for loss (No. 1), and 30 pass breakups—still a record for Texas linebackers. Johnson also made big plays in big moments, recording 175 tackles in 18 games against ranked opponents. Drafted 15th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2005, Johnson spent 13 of his 14 NFL seasons with the franchise, becoming its all-time leading tackler. Off the field, he founded the Defend the Dream Foundation, impacting thousands of students through educational outreach and library makeovers.

Texas A&M – R.C. Slocum, Texas A&M, 1989-2002

R.C. Slocum, the winningest coach in Texas A&M history, led the Aggies from 1989 to 2002, compiling a 123-47-2 record over 14 seasons. Known for his disciplined teams and defensive strength, Slocum guided A&M to four conference titles, including the 1998 Big 12 Championship, and remains the winningest coach by percentage in Southwest Conference history. A two-time consensus National Coach of the Year finalist, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2012. His leadership extended beyond the field, with 53 years of service in college athletics, including two stints as Texas A&M’s interim Director of Athletics. Slocum also served on the College Football Playoff Selection Committee and held leadership roles in the American Football Coaches Association. Off the field, he’s been deeply involved in philanthropy, supporting organizations like MD Anderson, Make-A-Wish, and Special Olympics. Honored with the 2023 HALO Award, Slocum is celebrated not just as a coach, but as a mentor, leader, and community builder.

Vanderbilt – Jordan Matthews, Vanderbilt, 2010-13

Jordan Matthews is one of the most accomplished wide receivers in Vanderbilt football history. From 2010 to 2013, he rewrote the program’s record books, setting career marks for receptions, receiving yards, and touchdown catches—records that still stand. A two-time first-team All-SEC selection and team captain in 2013, Matthews earned All-America honors from multiple outlets, including USA Today and the Associated Press. Known for his consistency and clutch play, he holds school records for most 100-yard receiving games in both a single season and career. Matthews capped his stellar college career as MVP of the 2013 BBVA Compass Bowl and represented Vanderbilt at the 2014 Senior Bowl. Selected 42nd overall in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Matthews went on to play 11 seasons in the NFL with four organizations. His professional career was marked by steady production, and he remained a respected presence on and off the field throughout his time in the league. Matthews returned to Vanderbilt as an offensive consultant in 2025.