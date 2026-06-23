LSU Great Todd McClure Will Talk La. Sports Hall Of Fame Induction This Weekend On Tiger Rag Radio Tonight

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

One of the reasons LSU Football reversed the curse of its worst era in history – six straight losing seasons from 1989-94 – was a ferocious center from Central High named Todd McClure, who will be on Tiger Rag Radio tonight statewide at 6:30 p.m.

McClure will be discussing his induction into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday night in Natchitoches.

Tiger Rag Radio opens at 6 p.m. and runs through 8 p.m.

HOW TO LISTEN TO TIGER RAG RADIO ONLINE HERE

McClure became a starter in his true freshman season of 1995 when starting center Marcus Carmouche went down with an injury against Alabama. In McClure’s first start against Ole Miss, he helped the Tigers’ vaunted running game with fellow true freshman Kevin Faulk amass 326 yards rushing – the most by the Tigers in eight seasons – in a 38-9 win at Tiger Stadium as Faulk gained 159 yards on 23 carries with a 24-yard touchdown.

He started LSU’s final two games of the ’95 season as the Tigers won 28-0 over Arkansas and 45-26 over Michigan State and a coach named Nick Saban in the Independence Bowl as LSU finished 7-4-1 and 4-3-1 in the SEC in coach Gerry DiNardo’s first season. It was the Tigers’ first winning season since winning the SEC title in 1988.

And McClure went on to start 36 games in his career through 1998 with LSU going 10-2 and 6-2 in 1996 and 9-3 and 6-2 in 1997 before a drop to 4-7 and 2-6 in 1998. McClure was named a first team All-American in 1998 and first team All-SEC in 1997 and ’98.

McClure will be talking his LSU days and 13-year “Ring of Honor” career with the Atlanta Falcons with hosts Jeff Palermo of the Louisiana Radio Network, Tiger Rag executive editor Todd Horne and Tiger Rag editor Glenn Guilbeau.

To attend the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame weekend in Natchitoches, visit LaSportsHall.com or call 318-238-4255.

Other inductees on Saturday will be former LSU men’s basketball coach John “Final Four” Brady, former LSU women’s basketball superstar Sylvia Fowles and former LSU baseball hero Warren “Home Run” Morris.

Tigerbait.com’s Preston Guy will be talking LSU football recruiting at 7 p.m. on Tiger Rag Radio, and Mark Etheridge of D1 Baseball will be discussion the College World Series won by Oklahoma over North Carolina on Monday night.

Tiger Rag Radio is available on the following radio stations.

TIGER RAG RADIO AFFILIATES:

WBRP Talk 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge … Live

KKND 106.7 FM The Ticket In New Orleans … Live

KLWB 103.7 FM The Game in Lafayette … Live

KFNV 107.1 FM in Ferriday … Tape delay at 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday

KLCJ 104.1 FM in Lake Charles … Live

WAKH 105.7 FM in McComb, Mississippi … Live.

KASO 1240 AM in Minden … Live

KRLQ 94.1 FM in Ruston … Tape delay at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday

WSLA 1560 AM in Slidell … Live.

WGSO 990 AM in New Orleans … Tape delay at 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Saturday

KBZE 105.9 FM in Morgan City … 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday