LSU Great, Rookie Paul Skenes named to MLB All-Star Team

LSU All-American and Pittsburgh Pirates rookie right-hander Paul Skenes was named Sunday to the 2024 National League All-Star team.

Skenes becomes the eighth former LSU Tiger in the last nine seasons – and the 14th overall – to be selected for the All-Star Game.

The 2024 MLB All-Star Game will be held on Tuesday, July 16, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Skenes has been dominant in his MLB debut season with the Pirates, posting a 5-0 record and a 2.12 ERA in 10 starts with 78 strikeouts. He was the No. 1 overall selection by Pittsburgh in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Skenes, a Lake Forest, Calif., native, led LSU to the 2023 College World Series title and was presented with the Dick Howser Trophy as the best player in NCAA Division I.

Also the 2023 D1 Baseball National Player of the Year and the SEC Pitcher of the Year, Skenes compiled a 13-2 record and a 1.69 ERA in 122.2 innings with 20 walks and an SEC-record 209 strikeouts. He finished No. 1 in the nation in strikeouts (209), strikeouts per nine innings (15.33) and WHIP (0.75).

He finished No. 2 in the nation in ERA (1.69), No. 3 in strikeout-to-walk ratio (10.45), and No. 5 in hits allowed per nine innings (5.28). He was voted the Most Outstanding Player of the College World Series, as he was 1-0 in two starts with a 1.15 ERA in 15.2 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits with two walks and 21 strikeouts.

Below is a complete listing of LSU’s MLB All-Stars:

LSU’s Major League All-Stars

· Connie Ryan, 2B, Boston Braves (NL) – 1944

· Alvin Dark, SS, New York Giants (NL) – 1951-52, 1954

· Joe Bill Adcock, 1B, Milwaukee Braves (NL) – 1960

· Albert Belle, OF, Cleveland Indians (AL) – 1993-96; Chicago White Sox (AL) – 1997

· Paul Byrd, RHP, Philadelphia Phillies (NL) – 1999

· Brian Wilson, RHP, San Francisco Giants (NL) – 2008, 2010, 2011

· Brad Hawpe, OF, Colorado Rockies (NL) – 2009

· Aaron Hill, 2B, Toronto Blue Jays (AL) – 2009

· DJ LeMahieu, 2B, Colorado Rockies (NL)- 2015, 2017; New York Yankees (AL) – 2019

· Will Harris, RHP, Houston Astros (AL) – 2016

· Aaron Nola, RHP, Philadelphia Phillies (NL) – 2018

· Alex Bregman, 3B, Houston Astros (AL) – 2018, 2019

· Kevin Gausman, RHP, San Francisco Giants (NL) – 2021; Toronto Blue Jays (AL) – 2023

· Paul Skenes, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates (NL) – 2024