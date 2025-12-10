LSU Great Kevin Faulk And Wife Latisha Suffer The Loss Of A 2nd Daughter In 4 Years

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

Former LSU running back great Kevin Faulk and his wife Latisha have suffered the loss of their daughter Tanasha Faulk, 30. She died on Saturday at Oschner Medical Center in Lafayette. No details of the death have been released by the family.

Among Tanasha Faulk’s survivors are three daughters. She was a 2014 graduate of Carencro High, where her dad became one of the most recruited players in the country before signing with LSU in 1994.

Just four years ago, the Faulk’s daughter Kevione Faulk died at age 19 on September 13, 2021, when she was a student worker with the LSU football team. Faulk was in his second season as the Tigers’ running backs coach at the time.

“Being (the three daughters’ mother) brought her so much joy and she was immensely proud watching them grow and learn,” Tanasha Faulk’s obituary states. “Tanasha also found joy in holidays, birthdays, family gatherings, and especially Mardi Gras. She loved to cook and was happiest when preparing meals that brought people together. Her generosity, laughter, and loving nature created a sense of home wherever she went.”

The funeral for Tanasha Faulk will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Assumption catholic church in Carencro with visiting hours beginning at 8 a.m.

Faulk remains LSU’s all-time leading rusher with 4,557 yards, and he was on three Super Bowl championship teams with New England.