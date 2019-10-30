LSU great Faneca becomes sixth former Tiger inducted into NFL’s Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former LSU All-America offensive lineman Alan Faneca was formally enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Sunday during a ceremony at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Faneca is one of eight inductees in the Class of 2021 as the group also includes Louisiana native Peyton Manning, Tom Flores, Calvin Johnson, John Lynch, Bill Nunn, Drew Pearson and Charles Woodson.

Faneca became the sixth former LSU player elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame joining Kevin Mawae, Johnny Robinson, Jimmy Taylor, Y.A. Tittle, and Steve Van Buren.

Faneca, who started as an offensive lineman for the Tigers in the 1990s, played 13 years in the NFL, 10 with the Steelers (1998-2007), two with the New York jets (2008-09) and one with the Arizona Cardinals (2010).

He was a nine-time Pro Bowler and earned All-Pro honors six times. He’s also a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers All-Time Team as well as a member of the NFL’s 2000s All-Decade Team. He played 206 games in the NFL, starting 201 times.

A first round pick (No. 26 overall), Faneca helped the Steelers to a 21-10 win over Seattle in Super Bowl XL.

At LSU, Faneca was a three-year starter for the Tigers from 1995-97, earning first team All-SEC honors twice as well as winning the Jacobs Blocking Trophy in 1997, which given to the top lineman in the SEC. Faneca was one of three finalists for the Outland Trophy in 1997 and was a consensus All-America that year.

During his career at LSU, Faneca helped pave the way for one of the best running backs in school in history in Kevin Faulk, who led the SEC in rushing in 1997 with 127.1 yards per game.

Faneca helped turn the Tiger program around during his time in Baton Rouge, leading LSU to three straight bowl appearances from 1995-97. He also played a key role the night LSU knocked off No. 1 Florida in Tiger Stadium.

In that win over Florida, Faneca was called a “beast” for having repeatedly driven the Gators off the field and creating openings for the Tiger running game. Faneca started his last 36 games at LSU and allowed only one sack in his final season. He had 210 pancake blocks in his college career.

Faneca returned to LSU in 1999 and earned a bachelor’s degree in management entrepreneurship.