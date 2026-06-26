LSU Graduate Gil LeBreton Became A Superstar Sports Writer On His Way To La. Sports Hall Of Fame

By JOHN HENRY, Written For the Louisiana Sports Writers Association

(Fifth in a series on inductees into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in Natchitoches on Saturday.)

As a 2026 recipient of the Distinguished Service Award in Sports Journalism and his

induction into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in Natchitoches, Gil LeBreton takes his place in the

state’s sports lore — not as an athlete or coach, and certainly not for a double life led as

“the human Ouija board.”

To attend this year’s Hall of Fame weekend in Natchitoches, visit LaSportsHall.com or call 318-238-

4255.

As the fearless forecaster of all things sports each Jan. 1, this “Nostradamus with the

nostra-mostest” often made Mario Mendoza look like a contact hitter. But each year,

without fail, the polished crystal ball was brought back out and eventually even “retro-

fitted for the digital transition.”

Jerry Jones hosting the Mary Kay convention at AT&T Stadium — including offering

discounted Party Zone tickets to attendees — was a miss in 2010. Gil did, however,

accurately predict the Texas Rangers would win the AL West that season, as well as

TCU’s Horned Frogs making a trip to the Granddaddy of Them All — the Rose Bowl —

where they would face, ahem, Ohio State.

“If you’re scoring along at home, this is the 29th annual edition of the predictions

column,” he wrote in 2011, patting himself on the back for a few hits the year before.

“Sooner or later, in other words, I was bound to get something right.”

No, Gil LeBreton will live in Louisiana sports posterity because of a masterful ability to

marry exceptional prose with a deep understanding of sport and the human condition,

and a storyteller’s gift for connecting with readers, making them laugh, think, remember

and care.

As part of a 12-member Class of 2026, the New Orleans native and LSU graduate is

going into the state’s sports Hall to conclude three days of festivities on Saturday (7 p.m., LPB).

Over the course of a 50-year, award-winning sportswriting career, Gil has borne witness

to some of the most significant moments in sports history in arena and stadium press

boxes around the world.

“Gil writes with insight and humor, shoving flowery prose aside for columns that followed

a natural rhythm, direct and unpretentious, human and authentic,” says T.R. Sullivan, a

former colleague and longtime beat writer of Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers.

“He used his needling wit and superb analytical mind to take on serious subjects in an

entertaining and informative style.”

Gil was one of the most versatile sportswriters of his era, and, more than all that, he

was a respected colleague and remains a steadfast friend and mentor to so many.

A New Orleans native, product of Jesuit High School, and LSU Journalism graduate, Gil

built one of the most accomplished careers in American sportswriting, covering

everything from neighborhood heroes to the biggest stages in the world.

LeBreton was perhaps the best of dozens of graduates of the Paul Manasseh School of Sports Writing at LSU. Manasseh was LSU’s legendary sports information director from 1971-83.

Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame inductee Gil LeBreton at one of the many national sports events he covered over the decades LSWA photo

As LeBreton’s career blossomed from his LSU days, he chronicled legends ranging from Muhammad Ali and Tom Landry to

Nolan Ryan, Jack Nicklaus, and John Wooden.

Gil earned a reputation for marrying elegant prose with sharp reporting, using sports as

a lens to explore character, ambition, triumph and disappointment. His work from

multiple Olympic Games garnered state and national honors, and he remains the only

journalist to be named Sportswriter of the Year in both Louisiana and Texas.

A Vietnam veteran, Gil returned home to earn his degree before embarking on a career

that took him across the globe and into the press boxes of nearly every major sporting

event imaginable.

In 2024, he was inducted into the LSU Manship School Hall of Fame, and in 2026 he received the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame’s Distinguished Service Award in Sports Journalism.

One memorable piece by LeBreton for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram detailed a contract dispute between the Cowboys and star running back Tony Dorsett.

“All along he said it was no big deal,” Gil wrote. “From curtain up to final bow, Tony Dorsett claimed he couldn’t comprehend the tremors he stirred during his week long drama of dueling agents. It went like this:

Cowboy Bankroll Held Hostage Day Five. Legend retires. Star demands money. Star threatens walkout. Star wants trade. Agent No. 1 puts pistol, later found unloaded, to team’s head and demands untold riches, plus a jet out of town.

“And yet the man said it was no big deal,” LeBreton wrote.

“This was something that could have been resolved without it being, like I said, ‘a public

issue,’” said Dorsett.

“Unfortunately, it just happened to turn out that way,” LeBreton wrote. “Perhaps next time he would prefer to negotiate in the confessional, or maybe just a Candygram or two. Whatever, this week’s siege on the Cowboys’ tranquil nerves reeked of bad timing and bad advice, not all of it on Dorsett’s side of the negotiating table. It is becoming more and more difficult to hold even the slightest sympathy with grown men who wail all the way to the bank. How can a man reared on Hamburger Helper and

a 12-year-old Zenith even remotely empathize with a guy who has a five-figure house note and wears a full-carat diamond in his left ear?

“Yet, there is the feeling that Dorsett is right, that he certainly deserved to be making as much as the Cadillacs of his profession, especially considering his post-Staubach importance to the Cowboys. Renegotiation, after all, is no greater sin than marching into

the boss’s office to ask for a raise. If rejected, at least we always have the freedom to tie down the chickens and move the farm to Waco.”

The Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame inductees for 2026 La Sports Hall of Fame photo

Gil reported from 26 Super Bowls, 13 World Series, 16 NCAA Final Fours, the World

Cup, the Masters, the Tour de France, Wimbledon, and countless other major events.

He is the only sportswriter who ever left the New Orleans Times-Picayune for the Baton Rouge Morning Advocate. He went on to the Kansas City Star, Baltimore News American and, most notably, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, where his columns – and, yes, his annual fearless prognosticating — became required reading for generations of sports fans in perhaps the most competive sports page market in the country back in the day.

His first Olympics was the 1976 Montreal Games.

Gil’s reporting from the Olympic Games won numerous state and national awards. His

stories for the Picayune on Louisiana Olympic hopefuls, including the married

Armstrongs – the “world’s fastest family” — were honored as the LSWA’s top series.

He had a front row seat to the Game’s biggest stories.

“Comaneci mania! It reached out and touched this Olympic city during the past week as

it has not been moved since Maurice Richard was in training skates,” he wrote.

He reported on the U.S. Olympic Basketball team’s redemption and recouping of its

rightful place at the top of the mountain of basketball in the world. The Americans

dropped Tito’s Yugoslavia under coach Dean Smith for gold.

The Olympic experiences proved transformational, igniting a lifelong passion for Olympic

storytelling. Gil would go on to cover 15 more Olympic Games, chronicling some of the

most memorable moments, athletes, and issues of the modern era.

Gil’s column from the opening day of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics was less about the

Games themselves than about an unwelcome guest in attendance: former President

Jimmy Carter.

Writing with bite, Gil argued that Carter had no business basking in the glow of the

Centennial Olympics because of his decision to lead the U.S. boycott of the 1980

Moscow Games in response to the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.

To make his case, Gil focused on Patty Dowdell, captain of the 1980 U.S. women’s

Olympic volleyball team, recounting how Dowdell – in 1996 the head coach of Texas

Woman’s University’s volleyball team in Denton — and her teammates learned on their

way to a match that their Olympic dreams had been erased by a political decision

beyond their control.

The boycott accomplished little against the Soviet Union while inflicting enormous

damage on American athletes and nearly crippling the Olympic movement itself. He

noted that only the commercial success of the 1984 Los Angeles Games rescued the

Olympics from the damage caused by the reciprocal boycotts of 1980 and 1984.

“How dare you show your face tonight, Jimmy Carter,” LeBreton wrote. “Huey P. would have been proud.”

Gil’s reach would touch on just about every topic in his more than 40 years at the

Star-Telegram, including Fort Worth’s greatest era of boxing.

Likewise, during his four decades in DFW, Gil was also on-site for the most significant

pro sports events.

LeBreton chronicled the Cowboys’ dynasty years, including victories in Super Bowls

XXVII, XXVIII and XXX. He also led readers through championship seasons of the

Dallas Stars and Dallas Mavericks. Gil witnessed some of the defining moments in

Rangers history, from the franchise’s first World Series berth in 2010 to the devastating Game 6 collapse in St. Louis the following year, one of baseball’s most painful near- misses.

His were the words many Cowboys fans needed in February 1989, in the painful days

following Tom Landry’s firing and Tex Schramm’s impending departure. To much of

North Texas, Landry and Schramm were more than a coach and general manager; they

were enduring fixtures in the lives of generations of fans.

“The sun did come up at Valley Ranch yesterday. But there was still an ugly stench in

the air,” he wrote. “It was the morning after the Cowboys’ rendition of The Saturday Night Massacre. No

bullet holes. No body outlines chalked on the carpet. But if you looked hard enough, there in his office was Tom Landry, the fresh knife still stuck in his back. And there down the hallway was Tex Schramm, still trying to mend

the pieces of his broken heart.”