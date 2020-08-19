LSU grabs Class of 2022 O-line commitment

LSU added a key building block on defense last week with the commitment of Class of 2022 defensive lineman Shone Washington of Warren Easton.

The Tigers were more than happy complement that class Monday, adding offensive line pledge four-star guard Lucas Taylor of St. Paul’s in Mobile, Ala.

“I have been leaning this way for probably three months or so,” Taylor told to Rivals.com. “I have had constant communication with LSU over the spring and summer, I have developed some great relationships with coaches there, so there was no sense in me waiting any longer.”

LSU’s class – rated No. 1 by 247Sports – increased to seven players with the commitment from Taylor, who chose the Tigers over Auburn, Florida and Mississippi State. He also drew scholarship offers from Florida State, Penn State and Arkansas.

Taylor (6-foot-4, 315 pounds) is the nation’s No. 274 overall prospect and No. 8 guard. He’s also the No. 12 rated prospect in Alabama.

Taylor, who had an unofficial visit to LSU wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic in mid-March, credited the Tigers’ coaching staff – in particular offensive line coach James Cregg – for helping him shut down his recruiting process before the start of his junior season.

“I could sit around and talk football with any coach for hours, but LSU was about more than that,” Taylor said. “They got to know me outside of football, who I am as a person and their approach to recruiting me was exactly what I was looking for.”

The makeup of LSU’s class now has seven players representing four different states (Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi and Texas). The Tigers also have commitments from three players on offense with St. Thomas More quarterback Walker Howard and Green Oak wide receiver Decoldest Crawford.

LSU fans wanting to get an early glimpse of Taylor can tune into one of ESPN’s family of networks which will broadcast one of the fiercest rivalry games along the Alabama coast when St. Paul’s travels to Class 6A state runner-up Spanish Fort on Aug. 28 at a time to be announced.

“For me, committing is a true commitment to a school, and I am that to LSU,” said Taylor. “This is not a might for me, but I am locked in and I am going to LSU. I am 100 percent happy with my commitment and I wouldn’t be doing this if I wasn’t 100 percent committed to LSU.”