LSU Golfer Dan Hayes Named To SEC All-Freshmen Team

May 7, 2026 Tiger Rag News Services Featured, Men's Golf, More LSU Sports 0
Male golfer in a white polo swings a club on a sunny golf course, wearing a purple LSU cap.
Dan Hayes of Manchester, England, was named to the SEC's All-Freshmen team by the league coaches on Thursday. (LSU photo).

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU golfer Dan Hayes of Manchester, England, was named to the Southeastern Conference All-Freshmen team on Thursday by the league office as voted on by the 16 SEC head coaches.

Hayes leads conference freshmen in stroke average at 70.10 through for fourth on the Tigers through 30 rounds this season. He has finished in the top 15 in three tournaments while shooting under par in eight of 10 tournaments.

Hayes fired a season-best six-under-par 210 at the Puerto Rico Classic, and he finished in a tie for 11th with a five-under 208 at the Bryan Bros Collegiate.

LSU Men’s Golf Is No. 2 Seed For NCAA Regional In Marana, Arizona

The 2026 All-SEC teams and a complete list of awards are listed below:

PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jackson Koivun, Auburn

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Jake Albert, Auburn

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Matt Comegys, Texas

SCHOLAR-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Wells Williams, Vanderbilt

COACH OF THE YEAR
Chris Malloy, Ole Miss

FIRST TEAM ALL-SEC
Jackson Koivun, Auburn (SEC Championship Individual Medalist)
Ryder Cowan, Oklahoma
Tom Fischer, Ole Miss
William Jennings, Alabama
Christiaan Maas, Texas
Jack Turner, Florida
Frankie Harris, South Carolina
Wells Williams, Vanderbilt
Josiah Gilbert, Auburn
Jase Summy, Oklahoma

SECOND TEAM ALL-SEC
Gerardo Gomez, Arkansas
Luke Potter, Texas
Daniel Bennett, Texas
Luke Poulter, Florida
Lance Simpson, Tennessee
Erich Fortlage, Arkansas
Cayden Pope, Auburn
Jake Albert, Auburn
Matthew Kress, Florida
Cameron Tankersley, Ole Miss
Tommy Morrison, Texas

ALL-FRESHMEN TEAM
Jake Albert, Auburn
Logan Reilly, Auburn
Shiv Parmar, Texas A&M
Jon Ed Steed, Vanderbilt
Dan Hayes, LSU

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