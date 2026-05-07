LSU Golfer Dan Hayes Named To SEC All-Freshmen Team

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU golfer Dan Hayes of Manchester, England, was named to the Southeastern Conference All-Freshmen team on Thursday by the league office as voted on by the 16 SEC head coaches.

Hayes leads conference freshmen in stroke average at 70.10 through for fourth on the Tigers through 30 rounds this season. He has finished in the top 15 in three tournaments while shooting under par in eight of 10 tournaments.

Hayes fired a season-best six-under-par 210 at the Puerto Rico Classic, and he finished in a tie for 11th with a five-under 208 at the Bryan Bros Collegiate.

The 2026 All-SEC teams and a complete list of awards are listed below:

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jackson Koivun, Auburn

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Jake Albert, Auburn

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Matt Comegys, Texas

SCHOLAR-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Wells Williams, Vanderbilt

COACH OF THE YEAR

Chris Malloy, Ole Miss

FIRST TEAM ALL-SEC

Jackson Koivun, Auburn (SEC Championship Individual Medalist)

Ryder Cowan, Oklahoma

Tom Fischer, Ole Miss

William Jennings, Alabama

Christiaan Maas, Texas

Jack Turner, Florida

Frankie Harris, South Carolina

Wells Williams, Vanderbilt

Josiah Gilbert, Auburn

Jase Summy, Oklahoma

SECOND TEAM ALL-SEC

Gerardo Gomez, Arkansas

Luke Potter, Texas

Daniel Bennett, Texas

Luke Poulter, Florida

Lance Simpson, Tennessee

Erich Fortlage, Arkansas

Cayden Pope, Auburn

Jake Albert, Auburn

Matthew Kress, Florida

Cameron Tankersley, Ole Miss

Tommy Morrison, Texas

ALL-FRESHMEN TEAM

Jake Albert, Auburn

Logan Reilly, Auburn

Shiv Parmar, Texas A&M

Jon Ed Steed, Vanderbilt

Dan Hayes, LSU