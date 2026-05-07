LSU Golfer Dan Hayes Named To SEC All-Freshmen Team

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES
LSU golfer Dan Hayes of Manchester, England, was named to the Southeastern Conference All-Freshmen team on Thursday by the league office as voted on by the 16 SEC head coaches.
Hayes leads conference freshmen in stroke average at 70.10 through for fourth on the Tigers through 30 rounds this season. He has finished in the top 15 in three tournaments while shooting under par in eight of 10 tournaments.
Hayes fired a season-best six-under-par 210 at the Puerto Rico Classic, and he finished in a tie for 11th with a five-under 208 at the Bryan Bros Collegiate.
The 2026 All-SEC teams and a complete list of awards are listed below:
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jackson Koivun, Auburn
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Jake Albert, Auburn
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Matt Comegys, Texas
SCHOLAR-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Wells Williams, Vanderbilt
COACH OF THE YEAR
Chris Malloy, Ole Miss
FIRST TEAM ALL-SEC
Jackson Koivun, Auburn (SEC Championship Individual Medalist)
Ryder Cowan, Oklahoma
Tom Fischer, Ole Miss
William Jennings, Alabama
Christiaan Maas, Texas
Jack Turner, Florida
Frankie Harris, South Carolina
Wells Williams, Vanderbilt
Josiah Gilbert, Auburn
Jase Summy, Oklahoma
SECOND TEAM ALL-SEC
Gerardo Gomez, Arkansas
Luke Potter, Texas
Daniel Bennett, Texas
Luke Poulter, Florida
Lance Simpson, Tennessee
Erich Fortlage, Arkansas
Cayden Pope, Auburn
Jake Albert, Auburn
Matthew Kress, Florida
Cameron Tankersley, Ole Miss
Tommy Morrison, Texas
ALL-FRESHMEN TEAM
Jake Albert, Auburn
Logan Reilly, Auburn
Shiv Parmar, Texas A&M
Jon Ed Steed, Vanderbilt
Dan Hayes, LSU
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