LSU Golfer Árni Sveinsson Earns Preseason First Team All-American Honors

Jacksonville, Fla. – Rising LSU star Árni Sveinsson has been honored as a First Team All-American in Golfweek Magazine’s 2025-26 Men’s College Golf lineup, unveiled Thursday morning.

Recent Recognition

Just days ago, he was also recognized on the Haskins Watch List, which celebrates the nation’s top collegiate male golfers.

Impressive Performance

In the 2024-25 season, Sveinsson had a remarkable performance:

Finished second on the team

Achieved a stroke average of 70.25 over 36 rounds

over Ranked third in school history, trailing only: Sam Burns (2016-17) Algot Kleen (2024-25)



He capped off the year as a proud Second Team All-SEC member and earned honors as an All-SEC Freshman.

For the complete lineup of preseason All-Americans from this week’s Golfweek release, click here.