LSU golf adds transfer from Missouri with multiple seasons of college experience

BATON ROUGE– Alfons Bondesson, a key contributor on Missouri’s NCAA Regional team in 2024, has joined the LSU men’s golf team, head coach Jake Amos announced on Monday.

Bondesson, a native of Sweden, will have two years of eligibility at LSU. In his two seasons at Missouri, Bondesson posted a 71.68 stroke average over 63 rounds. He recorded 28 rounds of par or better, including a low round of 8-under 64 at the Colleton River Collegiate. His top collegiate finish was a tie for second at the Colleton River Collegiate as a freshman.

“Alfons comes to us with a lot of experience playing at a high level and in the SEC,” Amos said. “He’s very professional in his approach and I think he’s going to be a big asset to this team over the next two years on and off the course.”

In 21 career collegiate events, Bondesson has recorded two Top 5 finishes and placed in the Top 10 four times. He tied for eighth at the 2023 SEC Championships with a 54-hole total of 3-under 207. The eighth place finish ties for the best showing for a Missouri golfer at the SEC Championships.

Bondesson earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors in March of 2023 after his second place finish at the Colleton River Collegiate. He also tied for fourth at the Hootie at Bulls Bay in 2023 with a 12-under 204.

Bondesson will join fellow transfers Matty Dodd-Berry and Algot Kleen at LSU as a part of Coach Jake Amos’ first recruiting class at LSU.