LSU Goes Airborne In Effort To Land Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

At last, a story about LSU’s football head coaching search, and not about the contract buyout “negotiations” between LSU and former coach Brian Kelly.

A private LSU plane has picked up members of Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin’s family and flew them to Baton Rouge for a reconnaissance visit in case Kiffin is interested in considering the vacant LSU head coaching job, a Tiger Rag source confirmed on Monday. The flight reports were first made by by two reliable media outlets on Monday – the Baton Rouge Advocate and LouisianaSports.net.

The Flightaware.com website that tracks flights has a flight on record that left the Baton Rouge airport for Oxford, Mississippi, where Ole Miss is located, at 9:43 a.m. Monday, landed in Oxford at 10:29 a.m., left at 10:58 a.m. and returned to Baton Rouge at 11:48 a.m. Just in time for lunch.

Also according to reports, Kiffin family members visited Gainesville, Florida, on Sunday on a previous reconnaissance trip as Florida also has a head coaching opening because of the firing of coach Billy Napier on Oct. 19. Kelly was fired on Oct. 26.

LouisianaSports.net, which was the first to report Kelly’s firing on Oct. 26, said that Kiffin’s former wife Layla, who lives in Oxford and has three children with Lane, was in Gainesville Sunday and is among the family members in Baton Rouge on Monday.

A source close to Kiffin told Tiger Rag that he is particularly interested in LSU because of the large number of elite high school players annually available in Louisiana and the fact that LSU is the only major football program in the state. Those were some of the same exact features of the LSU job that interested former LSU coach Nick Saban significantly when he left Michigan State after the 1999 season for LSU. Saban won LSU’s first national championship in football since 1958 in the 2003 season.

Saban’s wife Terry visited Baton Rouge and the LSU campus and football facilities on a reconnaissance trip in December of 1999 a few days before her husband took the job.

Kiffin’s agent is Jimmy Sexton, who has been Saban’s agent.

Kiffin, 50, has Ole Miss headed to the College Football Playoff this season with a No. 5 ranking and at 10-1 overall with a 6-1 mark in the SEC. Kiffin has now won 10 games or more four times in the last five seasons at Ole Miss.