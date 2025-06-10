LSU Gets Saturday Night Game In Omaha Versus Arkansas On ESPN

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU will be in prime time on Saturday night in the Tigers’ opening game of the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, against Arkansas, the NCAA announced Monday night.

No. 6 national seed LSU (48-15) will play No. 3 seed Arkansas (48-13) at 6 p.m. on ESPN in 24,000-seat Charles Schwab Field, home of the Tigers’ 2023 national championship.

The winner will play at 6 p.m. Monday on ESPN against the winner of the 1 p.m. game on Saturday at ESPN between No. 15 seed UCLA (47-16) and Murray State (44-15).

Murray State beat Duke, 5-4, Monday night to reach the College World Series for the first time and became just the fourth No. 4 Regional seed to reach Omaha since the four-team Regional bracket format began in 1999. Duke (41-21) was trying to return to Omaha for the first time since 1961.

The LSU-Arkansas loser will play the UCLA-Murray State loser at 1 p.m. Monday on ESPN in the double-elimination-by-bracket tournament.

The CWS opens on Friday at 1 p.m. between No. 13 seed Coastal Carolina (53-11) and Arizona (44-19) on ESPN. No. 8 seed Oregon State (47-14-1) plays Louisville (40-22) at 6 p.m. Friday on ESPN.

The champions from each bracket will play a best-of-three championship series beginning on Saturday, June 21, at 6 p.m. on ESPN with game two to follow at 1:30 p.m. Sunday on ABC. If a third game is necessary, that will be at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 23 on ESPN.