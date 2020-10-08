LSU GAME 3 KNOW THE ENEMY: MISSOURI

Game 2 LSU (1-0, 1-0 SEC West) at Missouri (0-2, 0-2 SEC East), 11 a.m. (ESPN network platform TBA)

Last week for Missouri: Mizzou fell behind 14-0 at Tennessee, rallied to cut the Vols lead to 14-6 before two straight TDs by Tennessee pushed it to a 35-12 win.

Last time LSU played Missouri: In Ed Orgeron’s first game as interim coach in 2016, running back Derrius Guice ran for 163 yards and three TDs and LSU gained 634 yards total offense in a 42-7 win in Baton Rouge.

Last time Missouri beat LSU: In the first meeting between the pair of Tigers, Mizzou edged LSU 20-15 in the 1978 Liberty Bowl. LSU QBs David Woodley and Steve Ensminger threw two interceptions each. Running back Charles Alexander closed a brilliant career with 133 yards and one TD on 24 carries.

Series record: LSU and Missouri tied 1-1

Missouri coach: Eliah Drinkwitz (12-3 overall in 2 seasons, 0-2 at Missouri 1st year)

THIS AND THAT:

Betting line: LSU by 20½

Number of Louisiana natives on Missouri roster: 5

Number of Missouri natives on LSU roster: 1

Missouri-LSU program connections: Missouri senior linebacker Sci Martin of New Orleans McDonough 35 High was an LSU’s Class of 2016 signee. Martin signed with LSU in 2016 out of McDonough 35 as a top-25 defensive end prospect and recorded two tackles and played in five games as a true freshman. He sustained a serious knee injury during 2017 spring practice and never recovered getting a redshirt year. He transferred to East Mississippi College in January 2018, then signed with Missouri last season and played in two games.

Reason to dislike Missouri: Mizzou beat LSU in the 1978 Liberty Bowl in Memphis in a game that LSU didn’t care about playing. Many LSU players partied every night in Memphis and didn’t care if they won or lost.

Reason to like Missouri: You don’t know why it is in the SEC, but you know Mizzou in any sport is a probable win on your schedule.

MISSOURI PLAYERS TO WATCH

OFFENSE

RB Larry Rountree (151 yards rushing, 1 TD), QB Shawn Robinson (20 of 29, 185 yards, 1 TD), QB Connor Bazelak (20 of 35 for 286 yards, 1 TDs), WR Jalen Knox (9 for 100).

DEFENSE

LB Nick Bolton (25 tackles), S Martez Manuel (16 tackles, 3½ for loss), LB Devin Nicholson (15 tackles), S Tyree Gillespie (13 tackles), DL Trajan Jeffcoat (6 tackles, 2 sacks)

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK Harrison Mevis (4 of 4 FG, 2 of 2 PAT), P Grant McKinniss (40.8 yards per punt)

HIS-TO-RY

1. Who never had a winning season in four years as Missouri’s football coach and later five seasons as Vanderbilt’s football?

A. Woody Harrelson

B. Woody Woodpecker

C. Woody Widenhofer

D. Woody Hayes

2. What Missouri head coach later became head coach at Notre Dame who coached both legendary QB Joe Montana and famed walk-on Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger?

A. Ara Parseghian

B. Lou Holtz

C. Gerry Faust

D. Dan Devine

3. A 1995 inductee of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, who caught a TD pass in Mizzou’s 20-15 Liberty Bowl win over LSU, is considered the best player in University of Missouri?

A. Michael Winslow

B. Rickey Winslow

C. Kellen Winslow

D. Ryan Winslow

4. LSU’s 1979-80 basketball team beat Missouri in the Sweet 16 of the 1980 NCAA tourney. Missouri was led by center Steve Stipanovich, who did something earlier that season and lied about it. What did he do?

A. Took money from the collection plate

B. Borrowed his head coach’s car for drag racing

C. Accidently shot himself in the shoulder, but he initially told police that a masked intruder, wearing cowboy boots and a flannel shirt broke into his apartment and shot him while screaming obscenities about basketball players.

D. Got a tattoo on his calves that read “Dunk You Very Much”

ANSWERS: 1. C 2. D 3. C 4. C