LSU Gains 1st Commitment For Class Of 2027 In QB Peyton Houston Of Evangel

ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

Four-star quarterback Peyton Houston committed to LSU’s Class of 2027 at a ceremony on Monday morning at Evangel Christian Academy in Shreveport after attending LSU’s win over Florida on Saturday night.

Houston (5-foot-10, 200 pounds) is the No. 14 quarterback in the country and No. 198 overall prospect by 247sports.com. He is the No. 9 prospect in Louisiana and first player to commit to the ’27 class. Houston chose LSU over USC, Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma.

BRIAN KELLY LIKES THIS NEW BRAND OF LSU FOOTBALL

As a sophomore in 2024, Houston threw for 4,480 yards and 38 touchdowns with six interceptions on 310-of-443 passing while rushing for 690 yards and seven touchdowns and a 6.6 average per carry.

In a 77-76 loss to Captain Shreve last season, Houston threw for an incredible 817 yards and eight touchdowns on 53-of-68 passing. That is the third most passing yards by a high school quarterback in a single game, according to MaxPreps.com. He also rushed for 87 yards and two touchdowns in that game.

LSU is also recruiting quarterbacks Elijah Haven of Dunham High in Baton Rouge and LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier’s younger brother Colton Nussmeier of Marcus High in Flower Mound, Texas, for the 2027 class. Nussmeier is the No. 5-ranked quarterback prospect in the country and was at the LSU game Saturday.