LSU Fright Night: Tigers’ Lose Garrett Nussmeier Briefly And Struggled Early With Nicholls State

By GLENN GUILBEAU

Tiger Rag Editor

LSU starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier had to leave the game with what appeared to be cramps in his left leg as the No. 18 Tigers struggled with 46-point underdog Nicholls State and led only 23-21 early in the third quarter in LSU’s home opener Saturday night at Tiger Stadium.

Nussmeier left the game in the final moments of the second quarter as the Tigers (0-1) threatened to score. Freshman Rickie Collins of Woodlawn High in Baton Rouge replaced Nussmeier and immediately completed a 12-yard pass to Zavion Thomas to the Nicholls’ 23-yard line with 18 seconds to go before halftime. Two plays later, Damian Ramos missed a 39-yard field goal.

Trainers worked on Nussmeier’s left leg over the final moments of the half and appeared to be massaging his leg as if for a cramp. Nussmeier jogged out onto the field for the second half and started the third quarter.

But Nicholls immediately got to within 23-21 as the third quarter opened with LSU kicking off. On the third play of the second half, Colonels tailback Collin Guggenheim broke a 67-yard touchdown run through the heart of LSU’s defense to get his team within two points at the 13:52 mark.

Nussmeier answered with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Kyren Lacy to extend LSU’s lead to 30-21 with 9:03 to go. Nussmeier found Lacy again for a 7-yard touchdown and 37-21 lead with 6:44 left in the third quarter. LSU was back in control and would take a 44-21 lead late in the third quarter, but it was scary for a spell early in the second half.

Nussmeier completed 14 of 19 passes for 165 yards and three touchdowns in the first half.

LSU lost starting senior defensive tackle Jacobian Guillory in the first quarter to a serious injury to either his leg or ankle. He was in a cast.

Nicholls State, a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) school a level below LSU in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), amazingly put up 152 yards on 33 plays in the first half as it often toyed with the Tigers’ defense.