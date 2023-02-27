LSU freshman safety Michael Daugherty enters transfer portal less than two months with program

LSU freshman safety signee Michael Daugherty was an early enrollee planning to get a jump on his class and contribute to the Tigers this fall.

Less than two months after arriving in Baton Rouge, Daugherty decided to change career paths and entered the NCAA transfer portal.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Daugherty shared his thoughts on social media, releasing a statement on his Twitter page.

“I thank God for this opportunity, but after careful consideration and discussions with my parents, respect my decision to withdraw from LSU and enter the transfer portal,” he said.

Daugherty, a native of Loganville, Georgia who graduated from Grayson High, was part of a talented group of safeties LSU signed to add depth to the position.

Daugherty was regarded as a four-star prospect, the No. 44 safety overall and No. 46 player in Georgia according to On3Sports after getting to play in only four games as a senior because of an automobile accident. He was responsible for 24 tackles, three passes broken up and a fumble recovery in 2022.

Daugherty registered 181 tackles during his 44-game career with four sacks, an interception and three fumble recoveries.