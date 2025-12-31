LSU Freshman Running Back Harlem Berry Plans To Return To Tigers

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU freshman running back Harlem Berry agreed to return to the Tigers and is expected to sign a new Name, Image & Likeness package today, according to Louisianasports.net.

It was feared that Berry might transfer to Ole Miss to rejoin former LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson, the Rebels’ new running backs coach who recruited Berry out of St. Martin’s High in Metairie and has known him and his family for several years.

Ole Miss just recently hired Wilson, who had been LSU’s running backs coach since 2022. Wilson was the Tigers’ interim head coach for the final five games of the 2025 season after Brian Kelly was fired. He coached LSU in the Texas Bowl loss to Houston on Saturday knowing he was leaving for Ole Miss.

Berry recently met with new LSU running backs coach Kevin Smith and new personnel general manager Billy Glasscock last week in Baton Rouge.

A five-star prospect, Berry signed with LSU in the Class of 2025 as the No. 1 running back in the nation by 247sports.com. He rushed for 491 yards on 104 carries in the 2025 season for the Tigers with two touchdowns and caught eight passes for 32 yards.

LSU running backs Kaleb Jackson, Ju’Juan Johnson and Malachi Lane are considering leaving the Tigers via the NCAA Transfer Portal window that opens on Friday and runs through Jan. 16. Should they all three exit, Berry and sophomore Caden Durham would be the only scholarship running backs on the roster.

New LSU coach Lane Kiffin will likely have a chance to add Ole Miss sophomore running back Kewan Lacy to his roster via the portal, should Lacy want to reunite with his head coach, running backs coach Smith and five other Ole Miss offensive assistants who are coming to LSU. That includes offensive coordinator Charlie Weis, Jr.