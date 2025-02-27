LSU Freshman Pole Vaulter Dillon Reidenauer Loses Life in Traffic Accident

LSU Athletics is mourning the sudden death of freshman pole vaulter Dillon Reidenauer, who tragically died in a traffic accident on Wednesday night.

“We are crushed by the profound loss of Dillon, taken from us far too early,” said LSU track and field coach Dennis Shaver. “Our LSU Track & Field family holds Dillon’s loved ones close in our thoughts, along with the other individual lost in the incident.”

Efforts to assist student-athletes and staff in coping with this profound grief are already underway. “We will spare no effort in providing our student-athletes and staff the resources they need to navigate this profound grief. Additionally, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to Texas A&M for their compassion and support as we compete at the SEC Championships in College Station,” Shaver added.

Reidenauer had quickly become a rising star in pole vaulting, standing out at Fontainbleau High School. She notably achieved second place at the 2024 LHSAA State 5A Championships with a clearance of 3.64 meters and secured fourth place in the state meet as a junior. From Abita Springs, La., Dillon was also pursuing a degree in interior design at LSU.

LSU Athletics issued a statement expressing their sorrow: “LSU Athletics grieves the untimely loss of freshman track and field athlete Dillon Reidenauer. Our hearts go out to Dillon’s family, friends, and teammates, as well as all whose lives were touched by this tragedy. We are committed to offering support and resources to our student-athletes and staff affected by this devastating loss.”