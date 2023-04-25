LSU freshman pitcher Chase Shores announces he’s out for the rest of the season due to torn UCL

April 25, 2023 Tiger Rag News Services Baseball 0
LSU freshman Chase Shores pitched three strong innings in relief for the Tigers but it was not enough as LSU lost its first SEC game of the season to Texas A&M.

LSU freshman pitcher Chase Shores announced Tuesday on his personal Twitter account that he will miss the rest of the 2023 season due to a torn UCL.

Shores (0-1), a 6-foot-8 right-hander from Lee High School in Midland, TX, pitched in seven games this season for the No. 1-ranked Tigers with four starts. . He pitched a total of 18.1 innings before injuring his arm, giving up four earned runs on 15 total hits and walking nine. He struck out 15 and hit three batters.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


6 + four =