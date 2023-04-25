LSU freshman pitcher Chase Shores announces he’s out for the rest of the season due to torn UCL

LSU freshman pitcher Chase Shores announced Tuesday on his personal Twitter account that he will miss the rest of the 2023 season due to a torn UCL.

Shores (0-1), a 6-foot-8 right-hander from Lee High School in Midland, TX, pitched in seven games this season for the No. 1-ranked Tigers with four starts. . He pitched a total of 18.1 innings before injuring his arm, giving up four earned runs on 15 total hits and walking nine. He struck out 15 and hit three batters.