LSU Freshman O-Lineman Carius Curne Transfers To Ole Miss; Ju’Juan Johnson To Syracuse

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU has lost true freshman offensive tackle Carius Curne, the top offensive lineman from the Tigers’ 2025 signing class, to simmering rival Ole Miss via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Curne (6-foot-5, 335 pounds) committed to the Rebels on Tuesday and was expected to sign with the former team of new LSU head coach Lane Kiffin. Curne signed with the Tigers as the No. 3 interior offensive lineman in the nation in the ’25 class out of Marion High in Hughes, Arkansas. He was the No. 67 prospect in the nation by 247sports.com and No. 1 player in Arkansas.

The only one of four linemen signees in that class to play in ’25, Curne started five games at either left or right tackle and played in eight. He started at Ole Miss and in four of LSU’s last five regular season games and played in the Texas Bowl against Houston on Dec. 27 after saying in mid-December that he would enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Curne accused LSU of trying to stop him from transferring over the weekend.

Holding my paper work trying to prevent me from opportunity is crazy work 😂😂 I just want to ball out 😂😂@LSUfootball — Carius Curne (@CurneCarius) January 3, 2026

Curne is the second LSU offensive lineman to start in 2025 who has found another school via the portal. The previous one was freshman Coen Echols of Katy High in Katy, Texas. He has committed to Texas A&M. Echols started the last eight games of the season and played in all 13.

And LSU sophomore defensive tackle Ahmad Breaux of Ruston High in Ruston previously committed to Kentucky.

JU’JUAN JOHNSON TRANSFERRING TO SYRACUSE

LSU portal entry Ju’Juan Johnson, a sophomore running back/receiver/reserve quarterback, committed to Syracuse on Tuesday. Johnson (5-11, 203) rushed 41 times for 155 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games in 2025 and caught 17 passes for 72 yards. He completed one pass for 14 yards. Johnson worked at quarterback during spring drills last year.

A four-star prospect from Lafayette Christian Academy, Johnson signed with LSU in 2024 as the No. 19 safety in the country and No. 8 player in Louisiana. He played quarterback at Lafayette Christian, throwing for a Louisiana record 14,451 yards in his career.

LSU NEW ENTRIES INTO PORTAL

Four reserve LSU players from the 2025 season have entered the portal – true freshman wide receiver Taron Francis of Edna Karr High in New Orleans, redshirt freshman offensive tackle Ethan Calloway of Lake Norman High in Mooresville, North Carolina, true freshman defensive tackle Zion Williams of Lufkin High in Lufkin, Texas, and true freshman linebacker Jaiden Braker of South Gwinnett High in Snellville, Georgia.

Braker was a four-star prospect in LSU’s 25 class and the No. 12 linebacker in the nation by 247sports.com, which had him as the 153rd overall prospect and No. 20 player in Georgia.