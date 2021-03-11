LSU freshman Monique Hardy leads the Tigers’ women’s team in first day of NCAA indoor track and field championships

LSU freshman Monique Hardy completed a stellar indoor season Thursday in the first day of the NCAA indoor championships with a ninth-place finish in the women’s weight throw at the University of Arkansas’ Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville.

Hardy, the lone freshman to advance in the weight throw at the NCAA meet, finished with an effort of 70 feet, 6 ½ inches on the first of the three-day event.

Hardy won four meets during her first season and was named the Southeastern Conference’s Freshman Field Athlete of the Year.

LSU also had a pair of men competing in the weight throw with Jon Nerdal (71-2) finishing ninth and Jake Norris (67-10 ¼) placing 13th.

The NCAA championships resume Friday at 11:30 a.m. with the men’s session where two-time national outdoor champion JuVaughn Harrison competes in the high jump. The women’s session, featuring high jumper Abby O’Donoghue, gets underway at 4:30 p.m.