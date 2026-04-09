LSU Freshman Gymnast Molly Brinkman Enters Transfer Portal

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

For the first time since 2020, the LSU gymnastics team will have an athlete enter the transfer portal.

Freshman gymnast Molly Brinkman announced Wednesday that she is entering the portal after spending just one season in Baton Rouge.

Brinkman did not see any action for the Tigers this season and will now look for a larger role elsewhere.

In an Instagram post, Brinkman said she will always cherish her time at LSU.

“LSU, thank you for all the lessons you taught me and the amazing people you introduced me too,” Brinkman wrote. “I have no regrets about spending my freshman year at this incredible program. However, I have decided to go into the transfer portal for my remaining four years of eligibility. There are no ill feelings, or bad wishes for anyone and you will never hear me say anything negative about the program. I am simply ready to take on a new role and felt that could only be done someplace else.”

Brinkman becomes the first LSU gymnast to enter the portal in the Jay Clark era and the first since Bailey Ferrer transferred to Auburn in 2020.

A native of Chandler, Arizona, Brinkman trained at Gold Medal Gymnastics prior to LSU. She was a five-time Arizona state champion and a three-time national qualifier, earning gold on vault, bars and floor at the 2025 Arizona State Championships.