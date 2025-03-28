LSU Freshman Guard Vyctorius Miller Enters Transfer Portal, Then Noah Boyde

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

The fourth and fifth players from LSU’s 2024-25 basketball team that finished second to last in the Southeastern Conference at 3-15 has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, and the first freshman.

Guard Vyctorius Miller, who scored double-figure points 11 times last season and averaged 8.9 points and 19 minutes a game, and little-used junior college transfer forward Noah Boyde have entered the portal that opened on Monday. So far, LSU coach Matt McMahon has signed no one out of the portal.

MATT MCMAHON “FIRED UP” WITH HIS PORTAL RECRUITING

The No. 17 shooting guard in the nation out of Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona, by 247sports.com last year, Miller played in 25 games for the Tigers with five SEC starts. He scored in double figures just twice in Southeastern Conference games, however, and missed six league games with an ankle injury, including the final three as the Tigers finished 14-18 overall.

Miller scored 17 points in a loss to No. 5 Tennessee on Feb. 25, hitting 6 of 11 shots with 3 of 6 from 3-point range. He injured his ankle on March 1 against Mississippi State and did not play again.

Boyde, who is seven feet tall, was the No. 4 junior college player in the country last year out of McCook Community College, but he was only a three-star prospect. He played in five games, averaging 1.4 points and 0.2 rebounds in just under 12 minutes of playing time in all.

Previous LSU players to enter the portal were redshirt freshman starting forward Corey Chest, sophomore guard Mike Williams III and junior guard Tyrell Ward, who left the team just before the regular season began.

LSU has three signees entering the program next season from its No. 19-ranked 2024-25 recruiting class – No. 11 point guard Jalen Reece (6-foot-5) of Oak Ridge High in Orlando, No. 12 shooting guard Mazi Mosley (6-0) from Prolific Prep in Napa, California, and No. 12 power forward (6-10) Matt Gilhool of Philadelphia.

Reece will be playing in the Jordan Brand Classic in Washington, D. C. on April 18 with other highly ranked high school players. He is ranked as the No. 64 overall prospect in the country by ESPN and No. 71 by 247Sports.com.

JALEN REED WILL RETURN

As expected, LSU will be returning one of its top players from early last season in junior forward Jalen Reed (6-10, 240), who missed all but eight games last season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee. He averaged 7.9 points and 4.1 rebounds for the 2023-24 Tigers, who finished 17-16 (9-9 SEC) and reached the NIT. Reed will not be entering the portal and returning for the 2025-26 season as a fourth-year junior.

LSU’s roster stands at seven scholarship players, counting the three incoming signees above. The other four are Reed, forward Daimion Collins, who will be a senior next season, guard Curtis Givens III, who will be a sophomore next season, and forward Robert Miller III, who will also be a sophomore next season.

Givens and Miller are the only two remaining from McMahon’s No. 14-ranked class of 2024. Vyctorius Miller and Boyde were each in that class.

The roster limit for the 2025-26 season is 15, so McMahon would need eight out of the portal to get to that.