LSU Freshman Golfer Ryleigh Knaub Reaches Semifinals Of North-South Women’s Amateur

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU freshman Ryleigh Knaub has scored three match play victories and will play on Saturday in the final day of the North-South Women’s Amateur at Pinehurst Resort in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

Knaub advanced to the round of 32 after two rounds of stroke play earlier in the week and won her round of 32 match on Thursday. Then on Friday, Knaub defeated No. 8 ranked player and Wake Forest signee Vidhi Lakhawala and High Point freshman Makayla Grubb.

Knaub, who is from Debary, Florida, near Daytona Beach and will be a sophomore next season at LSU, will face No. 1 qualifier and former North-South champion Emilia Doran on Saturday. The winner will face the winner between Mary Miller and Jie-En Lin for the championship later Saturday.

LSU signee Raegan Denton also qualified for match play earlier in the week.