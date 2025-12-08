LSU Freshman Forward Grace Knox Has Quickly Made A Significant Contribution To 10-0 Start

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

Among LSU’s star-studded women’s basketball roster that features seven players scoring in double figures is freshman Grace Knox.

After opening the season slowly, the 6-foot-2 forward has developed into a dependable contributor in the post for the Tigers, who improved to 10-0 on Sunday with a 126-62 win at UNO.

Knox, a five-star prospect who was ESPN’s No. 6 overall player for the Class of 2025, has delivered as advertised.

Knox is averaging 10.7 points per game with double figures in every game but one. She is coming off her first double-double as she scored 12 with 12 rebounds at UNO.

“She has a great shot,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said. “She gets in there and battles with the bigs, and Grace is pretty polished.”

After losing forward Aneesah Morrow to the WNBA after last season, LSU has gotten much-needed rebounding from Knox, who is averaging 5.2 a game so far.

“Grace is into the weight room right now,” Mulkey said. “She’s so much stronger than when she got here, and she’s really proud of that. And I love that because she runs like a deer, she’s hard to block out, and she leaps out of the gym.”

Knox is just trying to stay ready when called upon amid a lot of talented teammates.

“I feel like I fit in pretty well to the style of play,” she said. “Just being able to run the floor and be in position to help my team as best as I can. I mean, I feel like right now with all the players that we have and the returners we have, wherever I’m needed is where I want to be. I just want to be able to help this team get as far as we can and just play hard, honestly.”

LSU next plays on Saturday (5 p.m., ESPNU) against Mulkey’s alma mater Louisiana Tech (4-3) at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.