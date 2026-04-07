LSU Freshman Bella Hines Expected To Enter Transfer Portal

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

Before the transfer portal opened Monday, LSU head coach Kim Mulkey said she expected the entire roster – except Divine Bourrage – to return for the 2026–27 season after meeting with her players last week.

However, that may not be the case.

According to On3.com’s Talia Goodman, freshman guard Bella Hines plans to enter the transfer portal, per her agent, Daveed Cohen.

NEWS: LSU freshman Bella Hines plans to enter the transfer portal, her agent @daveed_cohen of @YMAPAASports told @On3.



Hines was a 4-star recruit out of high school and averaged 4.2 points per game this year. https://t.co/XvZO5pJ1CN pic.twitter.com/0XYTkwDFdk — Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) April 7, 2026

Hines confirmed on her Instagram that she will be entering the transfer portal.

Hines’ move comes as a surprise, especially following Mulkey’s comments in her interview with Jacques Doucet of WAFB-9 TV.

"I've had my individual meetings. They're all coming back except for Divine." @LSUwbkb @KimMulkey sat down for a 42-minute one-on-one interview recapping this past season and looking ahead to next year.



"I am blessed that all of those great players are coming back."



Complete… pic.twitter.com/Mk5qIqpMqM — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) April 2, 2026

With the departure of senior guards Flau’jae Johnson and Kailyn Gilbert, Hines was expected to be a key piece for LSU over the next three years.

The 5-foot-10 guard appeared in 33 games this season, averaging 4.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. The former four-star prospect was also one of the team’s most reliable defenders, averaging 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game.

Hines logged 13 minutes per game, the third-most among freshmen on the roster.

She is expected to become the third Tiger to enter the transfer portal, joining Divine Bourrage and Kailyn Gilbert.

Now, the Tigers will need to add multiple players at the guard position. The good news for Mulkey and company is that there is plenty of talent available to choose from.

PLAYERS THAT HAVE ALREADY ENTERED PORTAL (Minutes Per Game, Points Per Game, Rebounds Per Game, Assists Per Game)

Freshman guard Divine Bourrage: 9.9 mpg, 2.1 ppg, 1.7 rpg. 0.7 apg

Senior guard Kailyn Gilbert: 13.9 mpg, 5.6 ppg, 1.6 rpg … senior entering portal with hopes of getting redshirt season

EXPECTED TO ENTER PORTAL

Freshman guard Bella Hines: 13.0 mpg, 4.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.1 apg