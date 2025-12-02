LSU Forward Jalen Reed Out For Season With Achilles Just As He Was Over Knee Surgery

Tiger Rag News Services

LSU junior forward Jalen Reed’s blossoming season after recovery from a major knee injury and surgery last season has ended because of another injury.

Reed suffered a left Achilles tendon injury during the second half of LSU’s win over Drake on Friday night in the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida, and had surgery Tuesday morning.

“Jalen Reed suffered a season-ending injury during last Friday night’s game,” LSU coach Matt McMahon said Tuesday. “He underwent successful surgery this morning in Baton Rouge. We are absolutely heartbroken and devastated for Jalen. His journey back to the court has been inspiring to everyone in our program.”

Reed (6-foot-10, 245 pounds) is a redshirt junior from Jackson, Mississippi, and an original signee of McMahon before his first season at LSU in 2022-23. He was LSU’s most physical inside player last season with 11.1 points and 6.5 rebounds a game before tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and was lost for the season.

Through six games this season off the bench, Reed was averaging 9.5 points and 5.7 rebounds in just 18 minutes a game as McMahon brought him back slowly from the knee surgery.

“Jalen is a team captain and leader as well as a soon to be an LSU graduate,” McMahon said. “He represents everything that is great about college athletics. While I cannot convey the depth of my disappointment for Jalen, I remain in admiration of his spirit and mental toughness. We look forward to supporting him in his recovery and cannot wait to see him back on the basketball court.”

The Tigers (7-0) will play at Boston College (4-4) on Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. in the SEC/ACC Challenge on the ACC Network.

LSU won the Emerald Coast Classic on Saturday with a 96-63 win over DePaul.