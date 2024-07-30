LSU football’s Harold Perkins named to Nagurski Trophy Preseason Watch List

July 30, 2024 Tiger Rag News Services Football 0
LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. was named on the watchlist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy. PHOTO BY: Johnathan Mailhes

Harold Perkins, one of college football’s top defensive playmakers, has been named to the preseason watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, the Football Writers Association of America announced.

The Nagurski Trophy is presented annually to the nation’s top defender by the Charlotte Touchdown Club. LSU’s Glenn Dorsey won the award in 2007.

Perkins, now in his third season with the Tigers, has established himself as a game-wrecker on the defensive side of the ball. In two years, he’s tallied 26 tackles for loss and 13 sacks. He’s also forced seven fumbles and intercepted a pair of passes. He has 147 career tackles. 

Perkins showed his versatility last year in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Wisconsin when he scored his first career touchdown on a 1-yard run in the 35-31 LSU victory. It was Perkins’ first offensive snap as a Tiger.

Perkins, who also excels in the classroom, earned first-team All-SEC honors as a true freshman in 2022 followed by second-team recognition last year. He earned SEC Academic Honor Roll status in 2023 as well as First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll in 2022.

As a rookie, Perkins was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week twice, SEC Freshman of the Week once and was named the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the road win over Arkansas.

The following is a listing of each preseason award along with the watch list release date:

Release Date      Award                                                  LSU Players Represented

July 29                  Maxwell Award                                QB Garrett Nussmeier, WR Kyren Lacy

July 29                  Patrick Mannelly Award                LS Slade Roy

July 30                  Nagurski Trophy                              LB Harold Perkins 

July 30                  Outland Award                                 Nation’s Most Outstanding Interior Lineman

July 31                  Thorpe Award                                   Nation’s Best Defensive Back

August 1              Hornung Award                               Nation’s Most Versatile Player

August  1              Wuerffel Trophy                               Nation’s Award for Community Service

August 2              Lou Groza Award                            Nation’s Top Placekicker

                                Ray Guy Award                                Nation’s Top Punter

August 5              Walter Camp Award                       Nation’s Most Outstanding Player

August 6              Doak Walker Award                       Nation’s Premier Running Back 

August 7              Biletnikoff Award                             Nation’s Outstanding Receiver (no matter position)

August 8              Davey O’Brien Award                    Nation’s Best Quarterback

August. 9             Mackey Award                                  Nation’s Most Outstanding Tight End

August 9              Rimington Trophy                            Nation’s Top Center        

August 12            Bednarik Award                               College Defensive Player of the Year

August 13            Butkus Award                                   Nation’s Best Linebacker     

