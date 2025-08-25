LSU Football’s DJ Pickett And Harlem Berry Make Freshman Of The Year Watch List

Tiger Rag News Services

Two LSU freshmen were named to the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award Watch List that goes to the best freshman in college football.

Cornerback DJ Pickett of Zephyrhills High in Zephyrhills, Florida, and running back Harlem Berry of St. Martin’s High in Metairie are up for the award. The award is named after Alexander, a former Alabama running back who set the Tide’s school record for rushing yards in a game in 1996 as a redshirt freshman with 291 in 26-0 win over LSU at Tiger Stadium.

Pickett (6-foot-5, 195) was the No. 1-ranked player LSU’s 2025 signing class and the No. 1 cornerback in the nation in some publications.

“This is a unique player. You’re going to enjoy watching him play,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said.

Berry, a New Orleans native, is one of the top running backs in the nation for the class of 2025 and was ranked No. 2 in Louisiana. Louisiana’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Berry (5-11, 190) rushed for 2,178 yards and 41 touchdowns last season.

“We think he’s going to have to play for us this year,” Kelly said. “He’s very smooth, elite speed, catches the ball well.”

The No. 9 Tigers open the season at No. 4 Clemson on Saturday (6:30 p.m., ABC).

PREVIOUS SHAUN ALEXANDER FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR WINNERS

Trevor Lawrence – Clemson (2018)

Kenneth Gainwell – Memphis (2019)

Will Anderson Jr. – Alabama (2020)

Brock Bowers – Georgia (2021)

Drake Maye – North Carolina (2022)

Caleb Downs – Alabama (2023)

Colin Simmons – Texas (2024)